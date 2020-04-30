Under tight state restrictions, Michigan’s housing market perseveres

This is one in a new HW+ series examining the distinctive challenges faced in state-level housing markets.

On April 15, a Michigan advocacy group called Operation Gridlock staged the first protest against statewide stay-at-home rules. The protest criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders, claiming they were too draconian compared to the stay-at-home guidelines and non-essential business definitions enacted in neighboring states.

The core of the protest was Whitmer’s executive order No. 2020-21, issued on March 23, which decreed that “no person or entity shall operate a business or conduct operations that require workers to leave their homes or places of residence except to the extent that those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations.” Under this edict, Whitmer defined the real estate, mortgage and home construction industries as non-essential businesses.

So how can a real estate professional do their job?