Top talent should be seeking you out

As we enter the next decade, it’s very clear that attracting and retaining top talent in your organization is critical to long-term success. I also believe HOW a leader or organization attracts top talent and retains key people has really shifted, and we must evolve with the trends to remain relevant.
With just one search on Google, LinkedIn, or other online platforms, mortgage leaders can access more information than ever before on potential recruits.
It should be easier than ever to find top talent, but the mortgage industry’s use of outdated and out-of-touch recruiting methods is holding it back.