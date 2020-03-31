MagazineMortgage

Top talent should be seeking you out

Stop letting out-of-date recruiting methods hold you back

As we enter the next decade, it’s very clear that attracting and retaining top talent in your organization is critical to long-term success. I also believe HOW a leader or organization attracts top talent and retains key people has really shifted, and we must evolve with the trends to remain relevant.

With just one search on Google, LinkedIn, or other online platforms, mortgage leaders can access more information than ever before on potential recruits.

It should be easier than ever to find top talent, but the mortgage industry’s use of outdated and out-of-touch recruiting methods is holding it back.

This content is for HW+ members. Join today! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

Is the coronavirus about to wipe out FHA lending?

It looks like borrowers who don’t fit neatly into Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s lending criteria could soon be running out of options if they want to buy a house.

Mar 27, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac tighten some standards, loosen others amid coronavirus crisis

With the coronavirus continuing to wreak havoc across the country, the nation’s two largest sources of mortgage funding are taking additional steps to address issues that currently exist within the lending process. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac announced Tuesday that they will begin offering several “loan processing flexibilities.”

Mar 31, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please