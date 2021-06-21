Closing Complex Loans Faster With a Digitized Client Workflow
Join us for a discussion on changes in market demographics, suppliers and how focusing on customer experience and a few simple steps during the mortgage loan process can close deals 3x faster.

Brokers, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Rocket Pro TPO
Want to stay up to date with the latest on what Rocket Pro TPO is offering its broker partners? Check out our TPO hub for updates and more.

Sizing up claims of appraisers’ racial bias
This is Part II of HousingWire’s deep dive into the appraisal profession, and the wave of racial bias claims that has rocked it. In Part II we examine the evidence around race-based discrimination by appraisers.

Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why
HousingWire recently spoke with Raj Dosaj about how CAPE Analytics is providing property condition data and working with investors to grow their business.

The Mortgage Collaborative to host in-person conference in September

TMC has added 22 new members and 8 new partners since the beginning of 2021

With mortgage lenders’ volume slowly redefining a new normal, they’re able to turn their focus to maintenance through training and retaining staff, enhancing technology and measuring employee productivity. That’s where The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the mortgage industry’s only independent cooperative, comes in.

In this era of steady industry growth, TMC has matched its stride and added 22 new members and eight new partners since the beginning of this year.

“It’s been exciting to see the continued interest in TMC membership from mortgage lenders across America that are seeing the value of being a part of our pay-it-forward organizational culture,” said Rich Swerbinsky, president & COO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “Our team never stops thinking about ways to creatively add value to membership, which has helped lead to the surge in new members we’ve seen thus far in 2021.”

While travel and gatherings were restricted last year, TMC turned to providing value to its members virtually, specifically through its TMConnect educational platform and its first-ever virtual conference, the 12 Days of TMC. Due to its marked success, this 12-day collaborative event will return this December to continue providing access to high-quality and actionable content to member and partner employees from all levels of their organizations. 

Now that the world is reopening, TMC is thrilled to be hosting its first in-person conference since February 2020. From September 18-21, TMC members and partners will coalesce at the stunning Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

“Right now, all conversations with our lenders members seem to end with ‘I can’t wait to see you in person,’” said Faith Howard-Mooney, VP, Member Engagement. “Our TMC family cannot wait to be back together sharing information, stories, best practices and ending our conference in Terranea with a reinvigorated feeling of being stronger together.”

Projected to be its largest in-person gathering in the 8-year history of the cooperative, TMC is carefully curating session content focusing on the topics that will be most impactful to supporting the business operations of its members and partners.

The housing market outsmarted the foreclosure crisis

This isn’t 2008. A bevy of loss mitigation waterfalls, forbearance safety nets and an abundance of equity give Americans a fighting chance to avoid a foreclosure crisis. HW+ Premium Content

For the first time in a year, forbearances dip below 4%

The forbearance rate is officially below 4% for the first time in a year. The MBA now estimates 2 million homeowners are still in some form of forbearance plan.

