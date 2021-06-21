With mortgage lenders’ volume slowly redefining a new normal, they’re able to turn their focus to maintenance through training and retaining staff, enhancing technology and measuring employee productivity. That’s where The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the mortgage industry’s only independent cooperative, comes in.

In this era of steady industry growth, TMC has matched its stride and added 22 new members and eight new partners since the beginning of this year.

“It’s been exciting to see the continued interest in TMC membership from mortgage lenders across America that are seeing the value of being a part of our pay-it-forward organizational culture,” said Rich Swerbinsky, president & COO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “Our team never stops thinking about ways to creatively add value to membership, which has helped lead to the surge in new members we’ve seen thus far in 2021.”

While travel and gatherings were restricted last year, TMC turned to providing value to its members virtually, specifically through its TMConnect educational platform and its first-ever virtual conference, the 12 Days of TMC. Due to its marked success, this 12-day collaborative event will return this December to continue providing access to high-quality and actionable content to member and partner employees from all levels of their organizations.

Now that the world is reopening, TMC is thrilled to be hosting its first in-person conference since February 2020. From September 18-21, TMC members and partners will coalesce at the stunning Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

“Right now, all conversations with our lenders members seem to end with ‘I can’t wait to see you in person,’” said Faith Howard-Mooney, VP, Member Engagement. “Our TMC family cannot wait to be back together sharing information, stories, best practices and ending our conference in Terranea with a reinvigorated feeling of being stronger together.”

Projected to be its largest in-person gathering in the 8-year history of the cooperative, TMC is carefully curating session content focusing on the topics that will be most impactful to supporting the business operations of its members and partners.