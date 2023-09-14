As competitive as real estate can be, it’s also collaborative. Every aspect of brokering a deal involves working together with others. But as much as it’s already a core tenet of real estate, collaboration currently presents a unique new opportunity for real estate agents to evolve the way they work with their buyers and sellers.

Consumer expectations have changed dramatically in the last few years. We learned to do everything digitally out of necessity; we’ve continued out of convenience.

Now, with buyers afraid of mortgage rates and sellers afraid to list, it makes sense that collaboration has become the name of the game — a way to show strength and inspire confidence in the face of sky-high expectations and unsettling circumstances. After all, everyone has a vested interest in the success of a real estate deal, and a shared interest also contributes to the individual interests of each participant.

You see something similar in real estate technology.

Everyone has their own idea of what technology for real estate should look like, and at first, that was good. But what’s been missing lately is a critical step in the ideation process: Looking past the trees, the individual problems that each solution solves — and instead seeing the forest, the concept of a complete solution that solves each of the individual problems combined.

Without that, you end up with a bunch of disconnected steps, and that’s quickly become overwhelming for agents and brokers.

If an agent wants to find software to help them market their business, they’ve got over 100 candidates — which means evaluating options, comparing features and identifying exactly what they’re going to need from that software in the long run. Brokers typically have between 15 and 20 different pieces of software, and those pieces don’t always work together to make things easier.

It’s time that tech providers took a page from the book of the people they serve.

We’re taking that page.

At Lone Wolf, we don’t just want to build software — our mission is to simplify real estate for everyone. After nearly 35 years in this business, we know that if we’re going to create actual solutions, ones that solve problems without doubling up on or missing steps, it cannot be an individual effort.

Over the last few years, we’ve been collaborating with dozens of leading tech providers in the real estate space to bring all the separate pieces of improved and evolved software together.

It started with Lone Wolf Marketplace, which brought essential connections into Lone Wolf Transactions — rental screenings, disclosures, home warranty, title insurance, digital earnest deposits and more.

It’s the most logical place to start. A transaction is the crux of real estate, the convergence point, where everything and everyone involved comes together for one collective goal. Improving the experience there would have ripple effects across the entirety of the industry, not just for brokers and agents, but for the buyers and sellers who work with them too.

But collaboration doesn’t stop there.

In recent months, we’ve been thrilled to collaborate with major tech providers, critical ones for real estate — so we can bring together our trusted, secure software and give agents a simpler way to win over and close for clients right now, when they need it the most.

Listings + advertising

With our new partnership with CoreLogic, we’ve brought together the legendary listing management solution Matrix, trusted by over a million agents for over 4 million home transactions per year with the intelligent digital advertising power of Boost, which garners over a million impressions for real estate ads every day.

This way, agents can list and advertise all in one place, in one step, all where their prospective clients already spend their time — and benefit from click-through rates as high as 8.8% — all so they can attract the right leads and prospects and fill their pipeline, even in the current market conditions.

Leads + listing presentations

We recently announced an integration to connect Realtor.com’s Listing Toolkit with Cloud CMA by Lone Wolf, real estate’s top software for comparative market analysis reports. Listing Toolkit is a collaborative platform made to help agents win and sell their listings all in one place, helping them get ahead in today’s incredibly competitive market by identifying likely buyers based on budgets, preferences, and more.

With this collaboration, agents can access exclusive new buyer reports from Listing Toolkit in Cloud CMA, which unlocks specific, relevant and timely information on matching buyers, buyer demand and more — vital details that inspire client confidence and can be the difference between winning and losing the listing.

Transactions + everything else

For a while now, we’ve been working on bringing all the essentials and some extras into Lone Wolf Transactions through Lone Wolf Marketplace and its library of integrations. This way, users can manage the key steps of their transactions in one central place, from earnest money deposits to disclosures, moving services, rental screenings and even home warranty.

This massive collaboration is far from over, though, and continues to expand to include new partners and new tools, so we can all come together to make the entire process of homeownership as simple as possible.

All this to say, the future is connected.

Real estate is facing a lot of uncertainty right now. But collaboration is the way forward — a way to transform how agents and brokers work and the experience their clients receive. A way to build, strengthen and solidify their businesses, even with rising expectations and uncertain conditions.

And we’ll do it all together, every step of the way.

To learn more, visit http://www.lwolf.com/.