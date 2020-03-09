The new passport: Digital identity on the blockchain

Tulek quickly gathered together our few identifying documents and tied them into a small bundle. My father urged restraint, wait our turn, but Tulek pushed his way through the crowd as close to the door as he could get. Then, with all his might, he threw our papers through the transom. It was a huge risk; everything could have been lost.
Fortunately the bundle landed on the floor near the desk of a person in charge. He picked them up, leafed through them, and, “Who are these people?” he asked. “Let them come through.”
We were called into the room. We were processed as displaced persons.Excerpt from “I Didn’t Tell them Anything” by Aleena Rieger
What do people’s Facebook account, Twitter profile, driver’s license, cell phone number and email address all have in common? Collectively they form a person’s identity and are shared either by the owner or by a third party. For most people to function in society on a daily basis, it is necessary to carry at least one form of an original piece of identification, not a copy, to conduct basic transactions that require proof of identity, including details such as name, address and age. Most commonly, people present a driver’s license.