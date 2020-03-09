The new passport: Digital identity on the blockchain

Tulek quickly gathered together our few identifying documents and tied them into a small bundle. My father urged restraint, wait our turn, but Tulek pushed his way through the crowd as close to the door as he could get. Then, with all his might, he threw our papers through the transom. It was a huge risk; everything could have been lost.

Fortunately the bundle landed on the floor near the desk of a person in charge. He picked them up, leafed through them, and, “Who are these people?” he asked. “Let them come through.”

We were called into the room. We were processed as displaced persons.

Excerpt from “I Didn’t Tell them Anything” by Aleena Rieger