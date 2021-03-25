RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

Sponsored Content

The Mortgage Collaborative’s Emerging Technology Fund announces investment in Maxwell

The investment is a participation in Maxwell’s Series B Preferred Share financing

The Mortgage Collaborative announced today the first investment of its recently launched TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP, or TMC Fund. The venture capital program is funded by a self-selected segment of TMC members to capture opportunities driven by the rapid pace of technological change in the mortgage sector.

The investment is a participation in Maxwell’s Series B Preferred Share financing which was led by Fin Venture Capital and TTV Capital. According to TMC Executive Chairman Jim Park, TMC was fortunate to be invited into this over-subscribed round because of Maxwell’s recognition of the potential strategic value TMC’s Emerging Tech Fund could bring to Maxwell, in addition to its financial investment.

“More than the financial investment, we’re looking forward to the strategic value the TMC Emerging Tech Fund’s limited partners will add to Maxwell as the mortgage industry evolves,” said John Paasonen, Maxwell co-founder and CEO. “Their investment has brought forward-looking mortgage companies around the table who will accelerate the impact our solutions will have in the market.”

“This transaction is a terrific foundational investment for the TMC Fund because of the demonstrated commercial success of Maxwell, the high caliber of their management team, and the quality and breadth of the syndicate,” said Sandy Selman from Asia West Inc., the Fund Manager of the TMC Fund. It puts us on the map and creates the strategic context for our deal pipeline well into 2021. We look forward to working with the Maxwell team to help them realize their commercial goals.”

TMC’s Emerging Technology Fund is actively looking at investment opportunities that will result in higher profitability and business process improvements for TMC members.

MMI fund
Renters, and Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

If Biden’s $15,000 tax credit were to pass, a potential 9.3 million renters could be transitioned in to homeownership at a sustainable rate over time.

Mar 16, 2021 By

These brokerages topped the Real Trends 500 in 2020

The hotly anticipated Real Trends 500 ranking breaks out the top brokerages of 2020 by transaction side and sales volume. Here’s who topped the list.

Mar 25, 2021 By
