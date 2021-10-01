The Mortgage Cadence Platform is a comprehensive, out-of-the-box solution for lenders

Mortgage Cadence has recently launched their new platform offering the industry’s most complete, modern LOS that delivers cloud-based, automated loan origination capabilities designed to enable an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products.

The new end-to-end Mortgage Cadence Platform, (MCP) is both complete and configurable offering an open-architecture designed to meet the needs of wide range of lenders businesses. With a leading POS through closing collaboration tools, the comprehensive platform has a modern, intuitive design and delivers exceptional user experiences.

Due to the platform’s open architecture, users have access to a robust set of APIs, as well as admin, workflow and UI design tools that allow them to extend and customize their technology strategy to meet the unique needs of their business. The platform’s point-of-sale and loan origination system are both written in HTML5 for responsive design across devices to meet the user regardless of where they are.

“Our approach is unique among mortgage technology companies, in that we are focused on building and investing in delivering the best LOS and thoughtful integrations, not dictating the broader ecosystem and ancillary services they need to use. Opur open platform makes it easy for our clients to define their strategy,” said Pete Espinosa, CEO of Mortgage Cadence.

Mortgage Cadence provides LOS platform solutions to independent mortgage banks, credit unions and commercial banks in the United States. MCP is both complete and configurable, providing a solution for a wide range of lenders across all products and channels. The platform offers one database, mitigating risk and exposure and assisting with compliance by providing a single system of record.

“We focus on helping our clients become high-performance lenders through the ideal combination of innovative leading technology, boutique-level support and experience, and an optimal mortgage process that meets the needs of our lenders and their borrowers,” Espinosa said.

Within the platform is Mortgage Cadence’s Automated Configuration Efficiency (ACE) engine, which allows lenders to define workflow automation. In addition, lenders can leverage automation within the POS to send vendor requests or opt to order services later in the origination process within the LOS.

This solution supports all products and channels and is fully hosted in the Microsoft Azure public cloud, so bandwidth and server size can be adjusted to scale with an organization’s growth aspirations. There is a great deal of flexibility within MCP.

Security is built into the platform to accommodate appropriate loan visibility by user base, and clients can add new channels or users when new employees or branches are added. As feedback is gathered from the borrower or employee experience, data entry fields and modules can be removed or added into custom workflow collections.

“We understand mortgage technology and mortgage lending, including the best practices that produce high-quality, compliant mortgage loans of all types. Our breadth and depth of experience on both sides of the equation give Mortgage Cadence a significant leg up,” Espinosa said.

MCP was designed with role-based experience top of mind and allows for multi-user concurrency in a loan file for maximum efficiency. The platform is delivered as a comprehensive out-of-the-box solution as well as a highly configurable platform that can accommodate a diverse client base.