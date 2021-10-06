Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines
Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines

Lenders need to consider what should be handled by AI and ML and what is best done by their human staff. This panel of experts will discuss the factors that tip the scale for AI and ML, including how LO comp plays into the equation.

Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra
Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra

Affordable housing and consumer advocates hailed Rohit Chopra’s confirmation as CFPB director, but industry stakeholders hope the watchdog agency will not catch them off guard.

Michael Nourmand on LA’s changing real estate landscape
Michael Nourmand on LA’s changing real estate landscape

In this week’s Houses in Motion, which is part of HousingWire Daily, we spoke with Michael Nourmand, one of the most consistent and established Beverly Hills real estate brokers.

How lenders can effectively serve the changing demographics of borrowers
How lenders can effectively serve the changing demographics of borrowers

Millennials make up 62% of home purchases, Latinos are the fastest growing segment of homeowners and borrowers are increasingly mobile in terms of where they work and live. Lenders, learn how to keep up!

Sponsored Content

The key to implementing non-QM products

Patience is important when beginning to offer non-QM products

In 2020, non-QM experienced a liquidity crunch, while agency lending experienced record volumes and heavy margins within that volume.

Now, with the refi boom falling off and the margin compression happening to lenders nationwide, lenders are looking at non-QM to help fill in those gaps. 

Non-QM is helping lenders capture more volume, keep their staff busy and generate a higher margin on loan production. 

In its eight years of non-QM lending, Angel Oak has learned that non-QM lending takes time, according to Tom Hutchens, EVP of Production. 

“Patience is important because it takes time – you’re not going to roll out a non-QM product and the very next month it’s going to be a significant piece of your volume,” Hutchens said. 

The key is to spend time educating your loan officers on the programs and products to give them the confidence that they can go out and sell those non-QM products. 

“Then the volume will follow,” he said. 

Lenders should also partner with a good non-QM lender.

August 2021 was Angel Oak’s biggest non-QM volume month in the company’s history. The company is extremely excited about the outlook for non-QM lending, expecting it to grow to about 10% of the overall market. 

To learn more about Angel Oak, visit angeloakms.com.

Most Popular Articles

Loan or saving money for buy a house and real estate for family concept, Home model put on the stack coin tower with growing business investment in the in the public park.
PennyMac, UWM raise conforming loan limit ceiling

PennyMac announced this week that it is upping conforming loan limits by almost 14% through broker and correspondent channels. It’s not the only one raising the cap.

Oct 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

brokerage core services Realogy forms JV with investment from Centerbridge
Realogy to sell title insurance arm for $210M, form JV

Realogy Holdings Corp. agreed to form a title insurance underwriter joint venture with a $210 million investment from private equity investment firm Centerbridge Partners, a move sure to shake up the title space.

Oct 06, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please