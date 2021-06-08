Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back
Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back

Join our expert panelists as they discuss strategies to identify leads, retain borrowers, increase LO efficiencies and maximize profit despite narrow mortgage margins.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase
engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase

To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

HousingWire Magazine: June 2021
HousingWire Magazine: June 2021

From leading their team through a massive refi boom and quickly developing new tech to driving the adoption of eClosings, we’re excited to present this year’s class of Rising Stars.

Don’t sleep on non-QM products
Don’t sleep on non-QM products

Now is the perfect time for originators to consider expanding to non-QM products – to grow their business, diversify their product offerings and to ensure they are properly serving their customers.

Awards

The 2021 HW Insiders Nominations are now open!

The HW Insiders program is for the operational all-stars within the housing economy who do the leg work and make the mortgage industry tick, but rarely get the credit. The award recognizes housing professionals in residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, real estate and fintech who are problem solvers, driving their companies forward every day.

Last year’s list of nominees was nothing short of impressive. Take a look at some of the 2020 honorees who helped to keep their companies on track during an unpredictable time in housing:

  • Katie Maxson, NotaryCam‘s Product Quality Assurance and Compliance Lead put her problem-solving skills to the test when COVID-19 created internal challenges within her organization. Maxson helped develop a new workflow process that enabled NotaryCam to manage a 300% increase in demand for remote online notarization. 
  • Marc Zinner, Government Relations Director at Genworth Mortgage Insurance spent last year intensely focused on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Qualified Mortgage Patch rule and the Federal Housing Finance Administration’s proposed Enterprise Capital Rule Framework in order to ensure Genworth placed itself in the best-possible position. Zinner took the lead in analyzing and developing recommendations and alternative proposals to share with the CFPB, FHFA, lawmakers and regulators -proposals that consisted of actions to balance prudent underwriting standards with affordable access to credit. 
  • Sarah Goode, Director of Marketing and Communications at Denver Metro Association of Realtors led the her team’s marcom program to quickly refocus its strategy to prioritize disseminating timely information to its more than 7,000 members. Goode created a COVID-19 portal on DMAR’s website as a central communication hub for the metro-Denver residential real estate community, which became the most-visited page in March and April for DMAR.
  • Michael Bremer, Executive, Flood Solutions at CoreLogic has had a direct hand in making the company the leading flood determination solutions provider. In 2020, Bremer pushed the business to new heights by achieving precision-driven results for the company through automation, delivering advanced flood products, and leading industry-pioneering work. Under Bremer’s supervision, CoreLogic has automated 94% of its core flood determination service. 

Nominations will be open through to Friday, June 25th. For more information about the program, including eligibility, click here.

Nominate someone today!

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_44460269
Homebuyers are growing weary of the housing market

Homebuyers are feeling pretty discouraged these days. Just 35% of consumers believe now is a good time to buy a house, according to Fannie Mae’s latest survey.

Jun 07, 2021 By

Latest Articles

yellow safety helmet on workplace desk with construction worker team hands shaking greeting start up plan new project contract in office center at construction site, partnership and contractor concept
Regions Bank places $1B bet on home renovation market

Regions Bank is looking to make a big dent in the home improvement lending space, striking a deal to acquire EnerBank USA for $960 million in cash.

Jun 08, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please