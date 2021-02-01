A look at Biden’s first week in office
A look at Biden’s first week in office

This episode reviews last week’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, examining which housing issues the new administration has already taken action on.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Sponsored Content

Sourcepoint’s servicing solution instantly analyzes service calls for a better customer experience

First Customer Intelligence helps companies better understand their customers

In May 2020, forbearance rates peaked at 9% and most lenders and servicers weren’t prepared for the rapid increase in calls. As the housing market shifts, building relationships between lenders and customers is more important now than ever. That said, making sure your mortgage company is providing excellent customer service can be difficult, especially in this distributed workforce.

Today’s borrowers demand a seamless and customized borrower experience through a channel of their choice, on their own schedule. Delivering such tailored borrower experiences requires lenders
to gather deep customer insights. But not every mortgage company has the capabilities to analyze large volumes of calls and gather data in real-time.

To effectively measure customer experience, lenders need to implement an intelligent customer analytics solution to understand the entire customer journey and improve customer experience. Sourcepoint’s First Customer Intelligence (FCI) is a cost-effective proprietary analytics solution that helps companies better understand their customers.

FCI uses speech (calls) and text (emails and webchat) to gather multi-dimensional insights across four major pillars: quality and risk, agent performance, business intelligence and customer experience.

FCI measures customer experience across all calls – both inbound and outbound – to identify best practices, reduce agent call avoidance and ensure behavioral governance.

“It’s not just the keywords or identifying what the customer is saying, but truly understanding the emotional aspect of what the customer is feeling,” Sundara Sukavanam, chief digital officer, Firstsource Solutions said.

FCI analyzes customer conversations to understand conversation topics and optimize processes and contact channels, enabling deflection of calls to lower-cost channels. FCI automates compliance and monitors 100% of the calls provided across 1,000 agents.

The system ensures targeted call monitoring, enabling the company’s quality team to focus on outliers and increase monitoring of low performers. The Sourcepoint team currently publishes 18 different daily/weekly reports – including daily/weekly leadership reports, red alerts, quality and agent performance reports – to provide a 360-degree view of the client’s contact center operations.

According to a recent case study by Sourcepoint, in three months FCI was able to analyze 3.3 million calls across sales, operations and servicing. The results helped their client increase sales conversion, reduce repeat callers, and identify and improve call avoidance behaviors.

“FCI is a sound solution for distributed workforces who need to communicate with customers across the globe,” Roshan Sethi, head of global servicing operations said. “With FCI, mortgage companies are able to combine the best of humans and machines for maximum impact. And with these insights, companies are able to ensure that agents are targeting the right customers with the right messages for
improved customer experience.”

In addition to FCI, Sourcepoint provides solutions for their clients to support the entire value chain of mortgage from lead generation to default services. From servicing solutions to customer retention, Sourcepoint brings extensive experience to the table, as well as a comprehensive licenses set, and can enable robust, easy-to-manage digital operations. And, with Sourcepoint’s one-stop-shop approach to providing customized solutions, clients don’t have to manage an extensive list of vendor partners.

Steven-C.-Schachter

Steven Schachter, Executive Vice President, Market Leader

Steven Schachter is tasked with leading the organization of 8,000+ associates, deepening relationships with existing clients, adding new clients, and strengthening
Sourcepoint’s brand in the market.

Roshan-Sethi-Pic2

Roshan Sethi, Head of Global Servicing Operations

Roshan Sethi employs his extensive financial services and mortgage industry experiences to oversee the company’s global strategic outsourcing, operations management, quality assurance and transitions.

Sundara-Sukavanam

Sundara Sukavanam, Chief Digital Officer, Firstsource Solutions, Parent Company of Sourceoint

Sundara Sukavanam drives the organization’s “Digital First, Digital Now” agenda and manages global partnerships with industry-leading platforms in RPA, ML/AI and SaaS.

Supreme Court of the United States
Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

close up soft focus headphone call centre hotline at computer office help desk for background concept.
Loan servicing solutions

The seven companies featured in this section offer innovative capabilities to support all sizes of portfolios and every aspect of servicing.

Feb 01, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

