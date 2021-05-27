SoftPro names Gorkem Kuterdem CTO

SoftPro has named title and escrow veteran Gorkem Kuterdem its new chief technology officer, the company announced Thursday. Kuterdem has more than 15 years of experience specific to the title industry, previously serving as senior vice president for strategy at Adeptive Software and former CTO for WFG National Title Insurance Co.

“We are thrilled to have Gorkem join the SoftPro executive team,” said Joyce Weiland, SoftPro president. “He brings a wealth of technical and industry expertise to the table and shares in SoftPro’s values and focus on the customer experience.”

In his new role at SoftPro, Kuterdem will focus on long-term research and development strategies.

“I am excited to join SoftPro at this moment in time as we prepare to offer new platforms and services to our customers with industry-leading security and scale, while we continue to invest in our existing products,” Kuterdam said.

In 2019, Gorkem received the October Research Award, given annually to professionals showing exemplary accomplishment in the title, underwriting, lending and settlement services industries.

It’s been a busy month for SoftPro, which in early May announced an integration with title automation company DataTrace. Through the integration, SoftPro users can now automatically access DataTrace’s comprehensive products and services — including fully managed Title Product Services and tax information.

SoftPro’s business exchange tool, SoftPro360, is also compatible with DataTrace.

Writing about title automation in a recent HousingWire feature, Diane Tomb, CEO of American Land Title Association, noted: “In the past, a title company wanting to adopt automation needed a custom software build as part of an automated process and had to change their workflows around a new process. Tools now exist that connect data sources, enabling title reports to be quickly delivered. To help improve the title search process, many companies are using artificial intelligence and machine learning combined with underwriting guidelines — to search traditional and non-traditional property data sources.”