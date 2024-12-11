Sierra Pacific Mortgage hires Suzy Lindblom as COO

Sierra Pacific Mortgage has hired Suzy Lindblom as its new Chief Operating Officer, the company announced in a LinkedIn post. Lindblom confirmed the move in her own post, adding that she has been working with Sierra Pacific as a consultant for the last six months.

With more than 40 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Lindblom was most recently chief operating officer (COO) at lender and servicer Arc Home, serving in that role from August 2022 to February 2024. Since February, Lindblom has been self-employed as a Strategy Operations Consultant for her company, Streamlined Operations Solutions, LLC.

Lindblom has also held the COO post at First Guaranty Mortgage Corp., Glenn Stearns’ Kind Lending and Planet Home Lending. Lindblom also spent five years at Stearns Wholesale between 2012 and 2017 as the managing director of national fulfillment and operations.

Lindblom was named a HousingWire HW Woman of Influence in 2019 and has won the HousingWire Vanguard award twice, in 2020 and 2023.