Suzy Lindblom named COO of Kind Lending

Wholesale lender Kind Lending has brought on mortgage veteran Suzy Lindblom as its chief operating officer, the company said Tuesday.

Lindblom has 40 years of experience in the mortgage space, most recently serving as the COO of Planet Home Lending for three and half years. Prior to that, Lindblom served as the managing director of national fulfillment and operations at Stearns Lending — the first brainchild of Glenn Stearns, who happens to be the founder and CEO of her latest employer, Kind Lending.

“Welcoming Suzy to Kind Lending feels like a homecoming,” said Stearns. “She’s a results-driven leader with four decades of experience in mortgage banking that many of us have had the pleasure of partnering with in the past. She brings an incredible wealth of knowledge, having created and led large-scale national operations with enthusiasm.”

During her tenure within the mortgage industry, Lindblom has snagged a number of accolades, including HousingWire’s Women of Influence award in 2015 and 2019, National Mortgage Professionals’ 2019 Most Powerful Women, Progress in Lending’s 2019 Most Influential Women in Fintech and National Diversity Council’s Southern California Most Powerful & Influential Women of 2016, along with NEXT’s 2020 Powerhouse list.

In 2020, she was also named a HousingWire Vanguard, thanks to her help in doubling Planet Home Lending’s origination capacity and managing a 20% growth in the company as it navigated the pandemic.

At Kind Lending, Lindblom will work alongside Yvonne Ketchum, president, in overseeing several of the corporate departments as well as working to help the lender set up its retail and joint ventures division. Lindblom will also assist in building and implementing new load product offerings amid its various channels.

“I am thrilled joining Kind Lending and working with Glenn and Yvonne again,” Lindblom said. “This is the perfect company for me — great leadership, great employees, culture that befits their name and I am looking forward to helping it grow into the best company for all of our customers.”

The wholesale lender had a bang up start, originating $1 billion in the first six months of production in 2020— a feat that took Stearns’ first company 15 years to accomplish.