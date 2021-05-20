Shaddock National acquires Continental Title

Dallas-based Shaddock National Holdings announced its majority equity acquisition of Continental Title Company, which has more than 20 locations in Kansas and Missouri.

All Continental employees will remain with the company — as will President Matt McBride, who will continue to lead the company after the acquisition, Shaddock National said in a press release.

“The acquisition of Continental Title Company represents Shaddock National Holding’s first retail presence in the states of Kansas and Missouri,” said Mike Rubin, Shaddock National president. “Continental Title will serve as a critical Midwest brand for our national expansion strategy…Our hope is that this partnership will only serve to expand that excellence into new and exciting markets.”

McBride said the deal provides Continental with platform to expand.

“For twenty years we have built Continental Title Company into one of the largest independently owned title companies in the region,” McBride said. “We very much look forward to aggressively growing within our existing footprint and beyond. We firmly believe that in Shaddock, we have a partner that understands our business and supports and encourages our plans for the future.”

Shaddock National CEO Bill Shaddock also founded First National Title Insurance Company, currently the ninth-largest title insurance underwriter in the country.

Shaddock National Holdings currently include stakes in Utah-bases US Title Insurance Agency, Seattle’s Capital Title of Washington, Landmark Title Assurance Agency in Phoenix, and LP Title Services in Florida.

In other title M&A activity in the past six months, Stewart Title acquired Prima Title LLC, a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company, in early April. That followed its acquisition of A.S.K. Services, a title and search support servicer, in March. Blend also announced in March its acquisition of Title365 from the Mr. Cooper Group for approximately $422 million. And TitleOne, a subsidiary of Realogy Title Group, announced in March the acquisition of Land Title of Nez Perce County in Lewiston, Idaho.