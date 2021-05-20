Real Estate Tech that’s Redefining Homeownership
Shaddock National acquires Continental Title

All Continental employees to remain with the company

Dallas-based Shaddock National Holdings announced its majority equity acquisition of Continental Title Company, which has more than 20 locations in Kansas and Missouri.

All Continental employees will remain with the company — as will President Matt McBride, who will continue to lead the company after the acquisition, Shaddock National said in a press release.

“The acquisition of Continental Title Company represents Shaddock National Holding’s first retail presence in the states of Kansas and Missouri,” said Mike Rubin, Shaddock National president. “Continental Title will serve as a critical Midwest brand for our national expansion strategy…Our hope is that this partnership will only serve to expand that excellence into new and exciting markets.”

McBride said the deal provides Continental with platform to expand.

“For twenty years we have built Continental Title Company into one of the largest independently owned title companies in the region,” McBride said. “We very much look forward to aggressively growing within our existing footprint and beyond. We firmly believe that in Shaddock, we have a partner that understands our business and supports and encourages our plans for the future.”

How lenders will benefit from Proctor Financial’s acquisition of Loan Protector

HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath joins Proctor Loan Protector executives Damon Laprade and Mike Dimas to discuss the acquisition and the new brand, Proctor Loan Protector.

Presented by: Proctor Loan Protector

Shaddock National CEO Bill Shaddock also founded First National Title Insurance Company, currently the ninth-largest title insurance underwriter in the country.

Shaddock National Holdings currently include stakes in Utah-bases US Title Insurance Agency, Seattle’s Capital Title of Washington, Landmark Title Assurance Agency in Phoenix, and LP Title Services in Florida.

In other title M&A activity in the past six months, Stewart Title acquired Prima Title LLC, a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company, in early April. That followed its acquisition of A.S.K. Services, a title and search support servicer, in March. Blend also announced in March its acquisition of Title365 from the Mr. Cooper Group for approximately $422 million. And TitleOne, a subsidiary of Realogy Title Group, announced in March the acquisition of Land Title of Nez Perce County in Lewiston, Idaho.

Fannie alters 2021 forecast due to housing market shortage

Fannie Mae now forecasts purchase volume to reach $1.8T in 2021 and refis to hit $2.2T, due to housing market inventory shortages.

Mortgage rates rise to the occasion at 3%

After hovering below 3% for a month, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate popped back up six basis points to exactly 3% last week, Freddie Mac said.

