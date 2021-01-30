If you’re selling your home, you probably don’t want it to be a slow process.

Not only does it delay your goals of moving on or buying that new property, but it can also hurt your profits in the long run.

Fortunately, there are some easy ways to prevent all that. Want to make sure your home moves quickly? These six strategies can help.

1. Stage it

Staging your home — or making it look as appealing and move-in ready as possible — can make a huge impact on its marketability. In fact, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors, over half of seller’s agents say staging either slightly or greatly decreases a property’s time on the market.

Another perk? It could help you fetch a higher price, too. Over 40% of buyer’s agents say staging increases a home’s offer price by anywhere from 1 to 20%.

2. Invest in quality photos and videos

Interested in selling your home fast? Get on the computer! The majority of homebuyers start online — especially in today’s environment. So making your listing look as great as possible? That should be goal No. 1.

First and foremost, you’ll want professional-grade photos of your entire home, including any standout details or features, the yard and its view from the street. Having a video tour, aerial footage or a drone video can also be great ways to get more buyers interested and entice them to come view the property.

3. De-clutter and depersonalize the home

In order for a buyer to imagine themselves in the house, it needs to be a clean slate. And family photos and hand-drawn photos by your kids? Those are anything but.

Before you list your house — more importantly, before you photograph it — always take time to clean, de-clutter and remove any personal items or touches. Anything that’s super taste-specific (like a neon green wall color or that framed painting of Elvis Presley above the mantel) needs to go, too.

4. Clear your schedule

Flexibility can really help you when selling your home — particularly when it comes to showings. If possible, try not to turn down any tour requests or, if you must limit your hours for some reason, try to do so as little as possible. After all, you can’t sell what buyers can’t see.

5. Price it right

The market might be hot right now, but don’t expect to get $100K over what you bought it for just yet. Rely on your agent, comparable sales and hard data when setting your price, and make sure it aligns with other properties in the area. An overpriced property is only going to take longer to sell. (Buyers may also wonder what’s wrong with the home the longer it sits on the market.)

6. Consider an iBuyer

With an iBuyer, you don’t have to bother with the open market. There’s no prepping, listing or marketing the house, and you sell the home directly to an iBuying company — one like Opendoor, Offerpad or Zillow Offers.

With some iBuyers — like Knock, for example — you can even “trade in” your old house for a new one.