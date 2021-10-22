Rocket Pro TPO redesigns pricing calculator for brokers

In the face of a serious housing shortage, exceptional service from brokers is more important than ever. With forced bidding becoming the new norm, top brokers understand the importance of providing loan pricing with speed and certainty.

Purchase originations demand more of brokers’ resources than a refinance. There are many more moving pieces and loan originators spend a great deal of time communicating with clients and their real estate agents. Rocket Pro TPO helps accelerate the entire mortgage process with underwriting speed and by offering brokers’ clients the information they need in a concise and clear format.

TPO Pricing Calculator Provides Fast Access to Loan Information

Rocket Pro TPO recently redesigned its pricing calculator to make it easier than ever to use. Brokers can get a pricing scenario simply by identifying the loan type, property information and loan amount. Even with a limited amount of information about the client and the loan, a broker can compare multiple products and share their findings with their clients.

“It allows our partners to sell with speed,” said Mike Fawaz, senior vice president at Rocket Pro TPO. “They can save and share multiple loan options faster with less work and fewer client details. That’s exactly what a broker needs to get their client to certainty faster.”

The updated pricing calculator is more powerful and provides faster results with fewer inputs. Built using Rocket technology, the pricing calculator helps LOs see loan scenarios side-by-side so they can deliver better options to their clients.

Speed Sets Mortgage Brokers Apart From Competition

Rocket Pro TPO supports broker partners in a number of ways by giving them tools, training, leads and referrals and industry knowledge that may be otherwise difficult for a small brokerage to access.

Brokers using Rocket Pro TPO’s redesigned pricing calculator, and its faster access to information, helps differentiate them from other loan officers who may need to dig into a client’s financial life for pricing scenarios. They can share up to three loan options with clients on one screen to present the best options. Brokers even use Rocket Pro TPO’s pricing calculator to get a clear explanation for why a product may be ineligible.

For a broker, the ability to be able to instantly display the costs associated with various mortgage options even with limited access to information upfront is crucial. Rocket Mortage built the technology behind the TPO Pricing Calculator from the ground up using feedback from their broker partners.

Rocket Pro TPO understands what a broker faces during a typical day. Providing a pricing tool that a broker can use when they are on the go, speaking to multiple clients, and when using their phone as their primary tool makes a difference for Rocket’s broker partners. The Rocket Pro TPO Pricing Calculator tech stack also allows the company to move quickly in response to further broker feedback.

Accurate Market Pricing In One Minute

In this competitive environment, a home buyer may be speaking to several other brokers during the vetting process while they are trying to decide who should handle their mortgage. A broker that can provide pricing quotes in less than 60 seconds will undoubtedly have the upper hand in a competitive scenario.

in this quickly changing market, it’s also important to be able to provide updated quotes. Brokers using Rocket Pro TPO’s Pricing Calculator can click “update” in a saved loan scenario and get a current price, including fees, in less than one minute. The tool even links to a rate sheet which provides further certainty that the numbers Rocket Pro TPO’s broker partners deliver to their clients match the numbers they’ll see on the loan estimate.

Rocket Pro TPO Pricing Calculator Helps Brokers Grow

Rocket Pro TPO aims to help its broker partners grow their businesses. The new Pricing Calculator provides brokers with fast, reliable and accessible information that can help differentiate them from competitors. In the midst of this serious housing shortage, brokers need tools to help them provide top-notch service to homebuyers.

“When have committed to brokers that we will invest more than 100 million in technology,” Fawaz said. “This is just the very first portal enhancement of many to come for our partners.”

Rocket Pro TPO’s broker partners have the ability to tap into the marketing expertise and technological power of the entire Rocket Pro TPO team. The pricing calculator is the result of feedback from mortgage brokers, based on their feedback, brokers consider it a highly valuable tool to help them build their businesses.