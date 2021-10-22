Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?
This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opportunities for innovation.

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
Sessions from HousingWire Annual 2021 are going to be virtually streamed on October 25. Register now for FREE to tune into what housing industry leaders had to say this year!

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges
Freddie Mac is focused on addressing limited access to credit, housing inequalities, creation and preservation of affordable housing supply and advancement of homeownership education.

How to increase minority homeownership?
Today’s HousingWire Daily features a roundtable discussion from HousingWire’s Lunch & Learn series that looks at “Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership.”

Mortgage

Rising mortgage rates could trigger more private label deals

Banks are sitting on a jumbo-mortgage stockpile that could propel the nonagency securitization market

HW+ home on street

The private label securitization market so far this year has been dominated by mortgages originated primarily by nonbanks, but there is a growing pipeline of mortgages now held in bank portfolios that might provide a rocket-like boost to the nonagency market in the months ahead if interest rates continue to rise.

Market observers interviewed by HousingWire and industry data seem to support that premise, but only time will tell if that private-label rocket launch materializes. 

Over the first nine months of this year, it has been nonbanks that have supplied the bulk of the underlying mortgages for private label securitizations. An examination of nonagency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) transactions tracked by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) illustrates the nonbank dominance. 

So far this year, through mid-October, a depository bank served as the leading mortgage originator for a private label securitization in only 13 of 161 deals tracked by KBRA. Flagstar Bank was the leading originator in 10 of those transactions and Wells Fargo in three deals, while a nonbank was the leading originator in 148 of the nonagency RMBS transactions tracked by KBRA over the period. 

    Oct 18, 2021

    Oct 22, 2021
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

