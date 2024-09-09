ICE Mortgage Technology President Tim Bowler on how ICE is delivering for the mortgage industry
Revive makes property valuation tool available to consumers

Presale renovation firm Revive announced last week that it is making the Revive Vision AI platform available to everyone

Presale renovation firm Revive has made its artificial intelligence-powered property valuation tool available to everyone, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Previously, the Revive Vision AI platform was only available to registered real estate agents.

“Making Revive Vision AI available to anyone marks a new era in property valuation, where agents and consumers alike can access real-time, data-driven insights to make informed decisions to maximize the value of a home,” Dalip Jaggi, co-founder and COO of Revive, said in a statement.

The Revive platform features an “After Renovation Value” tool, which shows consumers the maximum potential value for a property if it were updated to be in optimal market-ready condition.

The tool provides homeowners with actionable reports, allowing them to make informed renovation and selling decisions. Users have the option to provide the tool with photos, resulting in a report that offers in-depth analysis of their property’s features.

Jaggi believes the tool will help unlock housing inventory as it will provide sellers with insights into how to maximize their home’s value and help them make informed renovation decisions before listing their property.

The firm said the platform has undergone months of rigorous testing to ensure that the estimates it provides are accurate and reliable.

