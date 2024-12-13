RESO announces 2025 board of directors election results

The Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) is welcoming many new and returning board of director members in 2025. The organization announced its board of directors’ election results, as well as director and executive committee appointments in a release on Thursday.

“It is a pivotal year for organized real estate, and our membership responded by voting for steady guidance to lead the way,” Rebecca Jensen, the president and CEO of Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), said in a statement. “We are thankful to all who heeded the call to leadership, and we look forward to seeing strong candidates return for future elections.”

Jensen was chosen to return as chair of the board, marking her sixth consecutive year in the position. In addition to Jensen, John Breault, the vice president of MLS at Rhode Island’s State-Wide MLS, was elected vice-chair, Melissa King, the COO of OneKey MLS, was named secretary, and Richard Renton, the CEO of Triad MLS, was named Treasurer.

In addition to his executive committee appointment, Breault was also chosen alongside Greg Moore, the chief technology officer of Oregon’s Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS), for the open board seats for MLSs and Realtor associations.

Michael Hayes, the executive director of industry development at Homes.com, won the open board seat for tech companies, developers and consultants, while Caitlin McCrory, the vice president of industry relations at Anywhere, and Joe Wilhelmy, the vice president of business technology at RE/MAX, won the two open board seats for brokerages, brokers, agents and appraisers.

The board also appointed Renton, Matt Hendricks, the senior director of industry affairs at Zillow, Patrick Pichette, a vice president at the Canadian Real Estate Association, Dan Troup, the CEO of Broker Public Portal, and Ross Buck, the CEO of Omni MLS, who will serve as an advisor to the board, as members at large.

In addition to the five open board seats filled, there are nine board members who will continue to serve their current terms in 2025. These members include Matt Cohen, principal of advisory services at CoreLogic; Katy Davenport, the director of product management at First MLS; Bob Evans, senior vice president of industry relations at Move; Shayne Fairley, the COO of Stellar MLS; Alex Lange, head of strategy and innovation at the National Association of Realtors; Janine Sieja, senior vice president of product development at Realtors Property Resource; Joseph Szurgyi, the CEO of MLS Grid; Dan Weisman, director of innovation strategy at NAR; and Michael Wurzer, the president and CEO of FBS.

“This board has consistently and generously donated their time and wealth of experience to help create and expand real estate standards for the betterment of the industry and the consumers we serve,” Sam DeBord, the CEO of RESO, said in a statement. “The ease with which we engage with real estate technology products would not be possible without the dedicated work of our volunteer leaders.”