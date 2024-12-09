Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
690,015-16,539
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.89%-0.02
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
LegalReal Estate

Realty ONE Group dismissed from the Masiello commission lawsuit

Judge agreed that Realty ONE Group’s settlement was reason for dismissal

Not only has Realty ONE Group successfully had its commission lawsuit settlement agreement approved, but the firm has also succeeded in being dismissed from the Masiello copycat commission lawsuit. On Thursday, Judge Douglas L. Rayes who is overseeing the suit in U.S. District Court in Phoenix, granted the joint motion to dismiss filed by plaintiff John Masiello and defendant Realty ONE Group Arizona.

The parties filed their joint motion earlier that day.

According to the motion, the desire to dismiss the suit comes from Realty ONE Group’s settlement in the Gibson suit, which was granted final approval in late October.

Due to the approval of the settlement, the parties claim that “there are no actionable claims pending against Realty One Group Arizona in this case, and therefore Realty One Group Arizona should be dismissed from this action with prejudice.”

Originally filed in early January 2024, the Masiello case was one the roughly two dozen copycat commission lawsuits filed in the months following the jury verdict in the Sitzer/Burnett suit.

The defendants initially named in the suit include Arizona Association of RealtorsPhoenix Association of RealtorsScottsdale Area Association of Realtors, and West and Southeast Realtors of the Valley Incorporated. Additionally, several local and national brokerage firms — including HomeSmartMy Home GroupWest USA RealtyHague Partners HoldingsRealty ExecutivesArizona Best Real EstateNorth & Co., Silverleaf RealtyWalt Danley Local LuxuryChristie’s International Real EstateThe BrokeryRoy H Long Realty Co. and Tierra Antigua Realty.

Realty ONE Group announced its proposed settlement in April 2024.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Skyline of Rochester New York, a city that is in Western NY
Survey names best and worst cities for aging in place, finds 90% desire to remain in home 

A poll of 1,000 U.S. seniors yielded the best cities for aging in place, with an overwhelming majority wanting to remain in their homes.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please