Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
706,554-12501
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.91%-0.02
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
BrokerageLegalReal Estate

Masiello plaintiff, Realty ONE Group seek to dismiss the brokerage from commission lawsuit

In their joint motion, the parties cite the brokerage’s approved settlement in the Gibson suit as the reason for seeking dismissal

The Masiello copycat commission lawsuit plaintiff and Realty ONE Group Arizona have filed a joint motion to dismiss the brokerage defendant from the suit with prejudice. The motion was filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

According to the motion, the desire to dismiss the suit comes from Realty ONE Group’s settlement in the Gibson suit, which was granted final approval in late October.

Due to the approval of the settlement, the parties claim that “there are no actionable claims pending against Realty One Group Arizona in this case, and therefore Realty One Group Arizona should be dismissed from this action with prejudice.”

Originally filed in early January 2024, the Masiello case was one the roughly two dozen copycat commission lawsuits filed in the months following the jury verdict in the Sitzer/Burnett suit.

The defendants initially named in the suit include Arizona Association of RealtorsPhoenix Association of RealtorsScottsdale Area Association of Realtors, and West and Southeast Realtors of the Valley Incorporated. Additionally, several local and national brokerage firms — including HomeSmartMy Home GroupWest USA RealtyHague Partners HoldingsRealty ExecutivesArizona Best Real EstateNorth & Co., Silverleaf RealtyWalt Danley Local LuxuryChristie’s International Real EstateThe BrokeryRoy H Long Realty Co. and Tierra Antigua Realty.

Realty ONE Group announced its proposed settlement in April 2024.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

World events crystal ball
Mortgage rates fall on jobs week data 

After the final jobs report for 2024, mortgage rates made a nice move lower on Friday, helped along by improved mortgage spreads.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please