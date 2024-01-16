Realcomp MLS agents now have access to CubiCasa

The services of Finnish digital floor plan firm CubiCasa are now available subscribers of yet another multiple listing services. Realcomp MLS announced last Wednesday that its users now had free access to CubiCasa through an alliance with the proptech company.

Agents and brokers who subscribe to the Michigan-based MLS will receive free customizable floor plans for properties up to 5,000 square feet that include room dimensions and total square footage and a 20% discount on optional add-ons including fixed furniture, Appraisal GLA, rush orders, 3D Floor Plans and Video Renders, or large homes, via the alliance. In addition, Realcomp subscribers will also gain access to CubiCasa’s directory of real estate photographers.

“Home shoppers across the U.S. are consistently calling for floor plans to be included on more property listings,” Jeff Allen, the president of CubiCasa, said in a statement. “By working alongside Realcomp and its MLS Subscribing Brokers, Agents, and Appraisers, we’re able to fill the void by producing more floor plans and thus providing more property data on homes across the country. We’re thrilled to be delivering our digital floor plans to properties throughout the state of Michigan through our agreement with Realcomp.”

The CubiCasa mobile application allows users to produce 2D and 3D floor plans by just scanning a property.

The calculations reached by CubiCasa technology are aligned with American National Standards Institute standards and the technology can be used without prior training by anyone with a smartphone.

In 2023, CubiCasa added more than 30 MLS organizations to its network, including California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest MLS in the United States, OneKey MLS, Bright MLS, the Houston Association of Realtors and Georgia MLS.

CubiCasa was acquired by appraisal management company Clear Capital in 2021.