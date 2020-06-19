Real estate services will resume in New York City on Monday

New York City will be entering phase two of its reopening plan on Monday, which includes allowing real estate firms to reopen. Real estate businesses in the COVID-19 hotspot were ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in late March to stop in-person showings.

On June 8, New York City began phase one of the New York Forward Plan, which included the resumption of nonessential construction activities. In phase two, commercial office buildings, office-based tenants and real estate services will resume, including in-person showings.

The Real Estate Board of New York offered brokers and agents six tips to remember when getting back in action – safely and socially distant.

“Protecting the health and safety of consumers, agents and brokers while simultaneously rebuilding our City’s economy is critically important,” REBNY President James Whelan said in a statement. “The real estate industry has traditionally relied on in-person interactions for much of its business, so the ongoing coronavirus crisis has required our industry to rethink and retool to safely conduct business in the coming months.”

“REBNY has taken the lead to work closely with stakeholders across various sectors to tailor these step-by-step guidelines, allowing the real estate community and the public to safely resume the leasing and sales transactions that keep New York City’s economic engine running,” Whelan continued.

These six guidelines are:

Remember public health guidelines and be socially distant

Start virtually and consider a virtual showing or meeting

Conduct in-person business only when necessary

Regulate showings and events

Use due diligence by utilizing electronics for meetings

Close deals with audio-visual notarization and wire transfers when possible.

Meanwhile, construction and other real estate practices were allowed to resume in Michigan in early in May, as well as Pennsylvania. Colorado started resuming in-person showings in April.