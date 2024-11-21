In the newest episode of the “Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered” podcast, hosts James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson sit down with Robert Morris, a real estate broker, trainer and veteran agent at Keller Williams Capital Properties.

Held live from the National Association of Realtors‘ (NAR) NXT Conference in Boston, the conversation covers broker leadership tips, the value of designations and certifications, and educational resources for real estate agents.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. To kick off, Morris explains the value of education in real estate following the recent NAR commission lawsuit settlement.

Robert Morris: I would say this is the best time to be in real estate. We get to talk with people about what we do, what we’re going to bring to the table to service them, how the compensation actually comes about and who might be responsible for paying. So, in having conversations with new agents, they’re learning the right way.

James Dwiggins: How are you adjusting some of the training and education based upon some of these changes?

Morris: We’ve been on this mission with NAR, of course, to deliver Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) courses. I’ve done 10 or 15 of those myself. I think it’s just disseminating the information to what they’re now tasked to do. That’s been the biggest hurdle, along with having agents unlearn things that they learned previously.

The biggest question is, how do I get paid? We’re trying to say that buyers and sellers, in my opinion, are willing to pay you. They just want good representation, advocacy and people explaining the process.

Keith Robinson: Anything that gives you more confidence and preparedness to go into a conversation is worth doing. Do you agree with that?

Morris: The more you know, the better you are at doing or delivering what you have. It gives you confidence and self-worth while establishing your value. We find that the agents who know more about the business can articulate that. They actually do better in their service and their compensation is challenged less when they are perceived to be professional. Any of those designation certifications that one could earn only enhance their ability to do their job better.

Robinson: Going into 2025, what leadership skill set would you recommend any leader in the industry to focus on or level up?

Morris: I always stress this quote, and it goes like this: The speed of the leader determines the speed of the pack. If you want to have successful brokerages, you need to have successful agents. The brokers need to raise their game, knowledge based-wise, so they can share that with their flocks.

NAR has the L.E.A.D Vision Course. Some courses are online or live and all are about leadership and leadership development. Brokers need to get some alphabet soup — letters after (your name) that show a commitment to excellence in your chosen field.

To close the conversation, Morris recommends certifications for buyer and seller agents to pursue.

Morris: The premier designation for buyer’s representation is the ABR. It’s been updated with new information based changes in the industry. That is a must-have course. On the seller side, we have the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) course. That gives them the specialized training to how they service the seller in a transaction.