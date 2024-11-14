Training to lead: How to build leaders in your mortgage business

One of the greatest gifts you can give to your organization—and to the people within it—is the opportunity to grow into leadership. In the mortgage industry, where change is constant and challenges can be relentless, strong leadership isn’t just a competitive advantage; it’s the foundation that keeps teams grounded and resilient. Imagine a culture where every person is not just executing tasks but stepping up as a leader. That’s the kind of mortgage organization that’s ready to navigate any challenge and take on every opportunity that comes its way.

Creating an effective leadership training program doesn’t just benefit your organization’s bottom line; it empowers your people, fosters loyalty, and creates a sense of purpose. Here’s a simple guide to creating a program that builds leaders from within—one that not only supports your team’s growth but helps them unlock their potential and lead with confidence.

Step 1: Define your leadership vision

Every journey begins with a clear destination in mind, and training leaders is no different. To create a leadership program that really makes an impact, you need to get specific about the qualities you want to see in your leaders. Ask yourself, “What skills, values, and mindset do we need in our leaders to achieve our company’s mission?”

In mortgage, leaders often need a unique blend of technical know-how and personal insight. Start by identifying the qualities that are most relevant to your team’s success. Maybe it’s resilience, the ability to inspire, strong communication skills, or strategic thinking. Once you’re clear on what you’re looking for, use this as your “North Star” for building your training curriculum.

Step 2: Build a balanced curriculum

When it comes to building leaders, balance is everything. Your program should provide a foundation of technical skills but also help participants develop the soft skills they need to guide others effectively.

Here are some core areas to include:

Mortgage essentials : Ensure everyone has a strong understanding of mortgage industry fundamentals. Even as they step into leadership, a deep grounding in industry basics gives them the confidence to make decisions and guide others effectively.

: Ensure everyone has a strong understanding of mortgage industry fundamentals. Even as they step into leadership, a deep grounding in industry basics gives them the confidence to make decisions and guide others effectively. Communication and emotional intelligence : Leadership is 80% people skills. Train on active listening, conflict resolution, and emotional intelligence so leaders can build genuine relationships and inspire trust in their teams.

: Leadership is 80% people skills. Train on active listening, conflict resolution, and emotional intelligence so leaders can build genuine relationships and inspire trust in their teams. Strategic thinking and decision-making : Give leaders-in-training the tools to think big, see the bigger picture, and respond to challenges with confidence and creativity.

: Give leaders-in-training the tools to think big, see the bigger picture, and respond to challenges with confidence and creativity. Resilience and change management: The mortgage industry is dynamic. Leaders must be prepared to guide their teams through shifts and challenges with empathy and strength.

Consider delivering the curriculum through a mix of learning styles—workshops, role-playing exercises, case studies, and real-life scenario training. This variety keeps learning fresh, relevant, and applicable to their daily work lives.

Step 3: Introduce mentorship to accelerate learning

Nothing teaches better than experience, and mentorship is one of the most powerful ways to pass it along. By pairing emerging leaders with mentors who have walked the path, you’re giving them insight, guidance, and a safe place to ask questions. It’s a hands-on learning experience that simply can’t be replicated in a classroom setting.

Formalize a mentorship program that pairs rising leaders with mentors from different areas of your business. Not only does this expand their perspective, but it also gives them firsthand experience in navigating various scenarios, from managing clients to handling internal processes.

Step 4: Give hands-on opportunities to lead

One of the most valuable parts of any leadership training is allowing emerging leaders to step into the driver’s seat. Assign them to real-world projects that challenge them to lead, make decisions, and bring out the best in their teammates. This could be a departmental initiative, a client-facing project, or an internal process improvement—anything that stretches their abilities and gives them the chance to make an impact.

These projects aren’t just practice; they’re the proving ground where leaders develop the confidence to move from learning to leading. When people feel the weight of responsibility in a real-world setting, they grow faster, learn deeper, and gain insights they can only get by “doing.” Make sure to monitor their progress and offer support along the way, as these hands-on experiences often come with their own challenges and learning curves.

Step 5: Foster a culture of continuous feedback

Feedback is the breakfast of champions. To keep your leadership training program effective, create a feedback culture where both mentors and trainees can share their experiences, celebrate their wins, and identify growth areas. Provide regular one-on-one feedback sessions where leaders-in-training can reflect on their progress, celebrate successes, and identify areas for improvement.

Additionally, incorporate 360-degree feedback tools to give leaders a well-rounded view of their strengths and areas where they can improve. Encouraging feedback helps make growth a continuous process and teaches leaders that their development is never “done”—there’s always room to learn, adapt, and become even better.

Step 6: Celebrate leadership growth

In every organization, recognizing people’s progress is one of the best ways to keep them engaged and motivated. Publicly celebrate your team members who complete each stage of the training program. This recognition doesn’t just reward hard work; it motivates others and reinforces the idea that growth is something your organization values deeply.

Consider giving leadership certificates, announcing accomplishments in company meetings, or even offering career advancement opportunities for those who’ve shown exceptional growth. Acknowledging their progress creates a sense of pride and motivates your entire team to engage in their own development journey.

The ripple effect of leadership training

Creating a leadership training program isn’t just about filling positions; it’s about investing in your organization’s future and creating a ripple effect that will impact every corner of your business. When you develop leaders from within, you’re not only building a stronger team—you’re shaping a culture where growth, resilience, and vision are built into the very fabric of your organization.

With a solid program in place, your leaders will feel empowered, your team will feel valued, and your business will be ready to thrive no matter what challenges come your way. Embrace the opportunity to grow leaders from within, and watch as your organization becomes stronger, more dynamic, and more successful—one leader at a time.

Ginger Bell is an award-winning speaker, 15-time bestselling author, and expert in leadership and training program development.

