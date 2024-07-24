Cleveland-area team brings 25 agents to fast-growing Real

The Real Brokerage has poached a high-performing Realtor team in Cleveland.

Kaim Team is bringing its 25-members to the company, becoming the largest team operating in Ohio that’s affiliated with Real. Real hopes the team can provide more juice to a market that’s part of a trend of booming cities in the midwest.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael, Tina and their team to Real,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “They bring a shared commitment to service excellence and innovation, and we look forward to learning from them and seeing how they leverage Real’s industry-leading platform to further their success.”

The Kaim Team is a family operation, led by the brother and sister tandem of Michael Kaim and Tina Hivnor. Their parents also worked in real estate. The pair launched the team in 2002, and it serves nine Ohio counties in the northeast part of the state, including Cleveland, Akron and Canton.

According to the Kaim Team, the group has sold more than 7,000 properties, valued at a total of $1.2 billion.

“Real provides the best of both worlds. We will be able to continue to serve our clients the same way we have for over two decades, while giving our agents access to cutting-edge technology, world-class training and the financial upside that comes with access to health benefits resources and ownership in a fast-growing company,” Michael Kaim said in a statement.

Real has been among the fastest growing brokerages since its founding 10 years ago. Earlier in July, the company announced that it has surpassed 20,000 agents, adding about 1,000 agents per month over the course of 2024. Real now has agents in all 50 states and four Canadian provinces.

Real was named the top mover of the 2024 RealTrends Verified Rankings.

“At Real, we believe that ‘we’ are bigger than ‘me,’” Srivatsaa said in a statement when the company announced it had passed 20,000 agents. “Reaching the 20,000-agent mark is more than just a number. It means we now have a bigger, stronger community of like-minded agents that we can all tap into.”