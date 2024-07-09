The Real Brokerage surpasses 20,000 agents

Fast-growing firm The Real Brokerage is celebrating its 10th anniversary by announcing that it has surpassed 20,000 agents. In an announcement on Tuesday, the firm said it has added roughly 1,000 agents per month throughout the first half of 2024.

“I can’t tell you what an amazing feeling it is to reach this milestone. Thank you to our agents and Real employees who come to work each day committed to creating a different type of real estate experience. It wouldn’t be possible without you,” Tamir Poleg, the founder, chairman and CEO of Real, said in a statement. “From the very beginning, our North Star has been to make agents’ lives better, and that hasn’t changed. Our growth demonstrates that we’ve filled a void in our industry, and it makes me even more determined to pursue our mission of changing the real estate experience for our agents and the clients they serve.”

Real’s growth has led it to having a presence in all 50 states and four Canadian provinces. In addition, the firm was named the top mover of the 2024 RealTrends Verified Rankings.

Teams and firms that have recently joined Real included:

The Carolina Collective Realty , a 29-agent team based in North Carolina, led by Mahala Landin. The team closed nearly $120 million in sales volume in 2023.

, a 29-agent team based in North Carolina, led by Mahala Landin. The team closed nearly $120 million in sales volume in 2023. Jill & Co. Realty Group , a Southern New Hampshire-based independent brokerage led by Jill O’Shaughnessy. The firm closed $110 million in sales volume in 2023 and marks the first independent brokerage to join Real in New Hampshire.

, a Southern New Hampshire-based independent brokerage led by Jill O’Shaughnessy. The firm closed $110 million in sales volume in 2023 and marks the first independent brokerage to join Real in New Hampshire. Tafoya Real Estate , which is led by Scott Tafoya and is comprised of 40 agents. The California-based team serves clients in the San Joaquin Valley and closed $98 million in sales volume in 2023.

, which is led by Scott Tafoya and is comprised of 40 agents. The California-based team serves clients in the San Joaquin Valley and closed $98 million in sales volume in 2023. The Ethridge Team, which was founded in 2017 and led by Erin Ethridge. The 33-agent team serves clients in the Phoenix metro area and closed $97 million in sales volume in 2023.

Several other multimillion-dollar teams also joined the firm recently, including Think Real Estate Group, Jenkins Real Estate Group, Good Day Home Team, ALTANTE Real Estate, Make It Home, Robinett Group, Live Local Real Estate Group, Core Maryland, The Couv Group, The Shawn Martin Group, Blue Chip Presales Team and Real Estate Done Right.

“At Real, we believe that ‘we’ are bigger than ‘me’. So, reaching the 20,000-agent mark is more than just a number. It means we now have a bigger, stronger community of like-minded agents that we can all tap into,” Sharran Srivatsaa, the president of Real, said in a statement. “As we continue to grow, we’ll continue to focus on what differentiates Real – an entrepreneurial spirit that supports our agents, celebrates differences and comes together as OneReal.”