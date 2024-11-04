Real’s roster grows ever larger with addition of 400-agent Amerivest Realty

The Real Brokerage‘s expansion trend has continued with another major acquisition.

The digital brokerage platform announced on Monday the addition of Amerivest Realty, a Florida-based brokerage, adding 400 agents across Florida, Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin to Real’s platform. The move broadens Real’s service capabilities and aligns the brokerage with industry consolidation trends.

Amerivest brings experienced agents and a suite of technology and education tools — covering marketing, business management, customer relationship management (CRM) and document management solutions — that will integrate into Real’s platform. The acquisition is designed to better position Real as a leader in the digital brokerage space.

Real said that Amerivest founder and president Joe Ballarino is a key factor in the acquisition, praising his industry expertise and tech-forward approach.

“Joe’s commitment to technology and education equips agents with the tools to elevate client service,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “This aligns seamlessly with Real’s mission of innovation and excellence, and we are excited to support Joe and his team as they continue to push boundaries in the industry.”

Ballarino began his career in 1994 with Winfield Associates, Amerivest’s predecessor, taking ownership of Amerivest in 2016. He has held multiple leadership roles with the Florida Association of Realtors. He helped to launch Amerivest’s transaction management platform, Form Simplicity, as well as a cloud-based CRM for Florida Realtors.

The merger with Real marks a new chapter for Ballarino.

“Amerivest was built on the foundation of empowering agents with the tools and technology to succeed,” he said. “Joining Real allows us to take our platform even further, providing agents with unparalleled resources while tapping into Real’s collaborative culture.”

The acquisition is part of Real’s strategic expansion efforts, following the additions of the Grant Johnson Group in Minneapolis and other firms in recent months.

Agent support and retention are also key parts of Real’s strategy. At the RISE conference on Oct. 22, Real unveiled three new products — Leo CoPilot, Leo for Clients and Real Wallet — to highlight its commitment to innovation and growth. It has further expansion plans for 2025.