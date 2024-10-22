Real launches three new products during its agent conference

The Real Brokerage is keeping attendees of RISE, its third annual agent conference, on their toes. From the RISE stage in Las Vegas, Real unveiled three new products for agents and clients on Tuesday.

The first product launched is an upgrade to Leo, the AI assistant the firm first debuted during the summer of 2023. The upgrade, known as Leo CoPilot, will serve as an agent command center and will also become the main interface agents use to manage reZEN, Real’s agent platform.

Leo CoPilot can help agents generate automated marketing materials by leveraging data from an MLS. It automatically scans documents for errors before they are submitted to the broker. It can also explain an agent’s payout on any transaction and is integrated with Real Academy, which will give agents access to the brokerage’s entire catalog of training sessions and workshops. Using Leo CoPilot, agents will be able to retrieve specific information from recorded presentations, finding the exact answers they need.

“Technology is the backbone upon which Real was built, and we continue to push the limits when it comes to leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver solutions that provide our agents and their clients with a strategic advantage,” Tamir Poleg, the CEO and chairman of Real, said in a statement.

“Leo has been a game-changer since Day 1, and its new CoPilot capabilities will further transform how Real agents operate.”

But Real agents are not the only ones receiving upgraded AI technology. Real also unveiled Leo of Clients on the RISE stage Tuesday. It is scheduled to launch in 2025, and it allows consumers to directly communicate with Leo through standard text messaging, such as SMS and iMessage.

Through the product, clients will be able to receive recommendations for available properties based on their search criteria, access open house information, schedule tours and initiate a mortgage application.

“By automating routine tasks and providing instant, personalized service, we empower agents to focus on what truly matters — building relationships and closing deals,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement. “This represents the future of real estate — seamless, efficient and client-centered — and we are proud to lead the charge.”

The final product Real unveiled at RISE is Real Wallet, a financial platform designed to help agents control and manage their finances. Through Real Wallet, the firm said agents can access their earnings faster and gain real-time insights into their professional net worth.

The product is currently available to select agents in the U.S. and Canada. U.S.-based agents can sign up for a business checking account with Thread Bank, which includes a Real-branded debit card. Canadian agents will have access to a credit line based on their earnings history with Real, according to the company announcement.

“Real Wallet is designed specifically for agents of the future, addressing a critical need by helping them better manage their finances and reinvest in their businesses,” Poleg said. “By merging fintech with real estate, we give agents the autonomy and flexibility needed to control their financial futures.”

Looking ahead, Real said it aims to unify these features, making Real Wallet a comprehensive financial solution for all of an agent’s business banking needs. Additionally, the brokerage said it expects that Real Wallet users will have the opportunity to earn promotional rewards points that are redeemable toward reduced brokerage and transaction fees.

The brokerage is also expecting to integrate the product with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“Real Wallet represents a key step forward by integrating AI-powered insights with fintech tools, enabling agents to make more informed and efficient decisions,” Pritesh Damani, Real’s chief technology officer, said in a statement. “By harnessing the power of data and AI, we’ll soon provide agents with real-time analytics, personalized financial forecasting and tools for tax and retirement planning all designed to help them strategically grow their businesses and maximize their earnings potential.”