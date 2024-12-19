Inventory
BrokerageReal Estate

Real Brokerage adds 400-agent Urban Nest Realty in Las Vegas

Urban Nest closed 2,500 deals for $1.5 billion in volume last year

As 2025 approaches, The Real Brokerage is heading into the new year with more growth-centered momentum. The digital brokerage platform announced another major affiliation this week to strengthen its presence in the luxury market.

Real announced this week the affiliation of Urban Nest Realty, a Las Vegas-based brokerage. The move will add 400 agents to Real’s network and strengthen its presence in Las Vegas’ luxury real estate scene. Urban Nest brings a track record of productivity, having closed 2,500 deals totaling $1.5 billion in 2023. It was also recognized as Vegas Inc.‘s Agency of the Year in 2021.

The Urban Nest Realty leadership team (from left) of David R. Tina, Angela Tina and David J. Tina

Urban Nest started operations in 2012 with a strong focus on putting agents first, Real explained. Its founders — David J. Tina, David R. Tina and Angela Tina — are responsible for the company’s growth.

David J. Tina brought prior brokerage startup experience to the table when he co-founded Urban Nest. He also served as president of the Las Vegas Realtors, joining the organization’s Hall of Fame in 2018.

In a statement, he described the new affiliation as a value-driven partnership for future success.

“If Urban Nest were a publicly traded cloud brokerage, we would be Real. Our values are completely aligned,” he said. “This is a case where 1+1 equals 100. We amplify each other and the synergies are unparalleled. Real provides the opportunity for our agents to build their networks and long-term wealth and for Urban Nest to grow beyond our walls. At the same time, Real gains a significant presence throughout the Las Vegas market.”

Real President Sharran Srivatsaa characterized the move as a win-win for both parties.

“The Tinas are true icons in Las Vegas real estate — not only for their remarkable professional success but also for their unwavering commitment to an agent-first philosophy and fostering a culture of family and excellence,” Srivatsaa said.

“Their selective approach to building a high-performing team and their dedication to the well-being of their agents make them a natural fit for Real’s mission. As part of the same team, we will be able to amplify what’s possible in a way that creates value and elevates the entire industry,”

David R. Tina — another Las Vegas Real Estate Hall of Fame inductee — also brings decades of experience to Real. He previously held leadership roles as the president of Las Vegas Realtors and the Nevada Realtors Association. He currently serves as Nevada’s real estate commissioner, a governor-appointed position.

Angela Tina brings experience as one of the city’s top luxury real estate agents, earning two Hall of Fame inductions from the Women’s Council of Realtors and Young Professionals Network.

David R. Tina and Angela Tina also made headway with another top-ranked real estate team known as AT Luxury, a group that accumulated $500 million in sales over 10 years. The duo will join Real Luxury as part of the affiliation.

Urban Nest’s leadership could be a valuable addition to Real’s network in 2025. But this affiliation is one of several that the online brokerage made in 2024.

Earlier this month, Real added the 150-agent ROVI Homes team, strengthening its presence in markets in New England and Florida. And in November, Real added the 400-agent team at Amerivest Realty.

