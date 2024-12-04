Recruitment efforts have been a mainstay of The Real Brokerage‘s growth efforts in 2024. And the digital brokerage platform continues to grow this week with another affiliation.

Real announced Wednesday the affiliation of ROVI Homes, a brokerage operating in the New England states of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, as well as Sarasota, Florida. Following this move, 150 agents are joining Real’s platform and strengthening its presence in ROVI’s areas.

Steve Rovithis

ROVI Homes arrived on the scene in 2015. CEO Steve Rovithis founded the company to offer agents and clients alternative methods to “traditional franchise models.” Since then, ROVI has not only grown its agent count but has accounted for $2 billion in home sales, according to Real.

ROVI drew national recognition as well by landing on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private businesses in the U.S. in both 2020 and 2021. ROVI also makes use of technology and specialized services, including listing and transaction coordinators.

“ROVI Homes represents everything we value at Real — an innovative approach, an outstanding track record and a collaborative culture. Steve and his team are exactly the kinds of professionals we want on our team as we continue to grow,” Real President Sharran Srivastava said in a statement.

“With ROVI Homes now part of Real’s innovative ecosystem, we’re set to elevate the industry standard and create unmatched opportunities for agents and clients alike.”

Rovithis complimented Real for its focus on technology and education.

“Real’s culture, technology platform, comprehensive training program and commitment to ensuring that agents have long-term wealth building opportunities completely aligns with who we are and what we’ve built,” he said.

Rovithis began his career as a consultant after graduating from Trinity College. The real estate vet later co-owned five Century 21 offices in Western Massachusetts and managed 100-plus agents. He launched ROVI Homes in 2015. Rovithis also teaches real estate as an adjunct professor and hosts a real estate show on iHeartRadio.

“My goal is to be THE Real Estate Resource for agents looking to level up their skills,” Rovithis wrote on his LinkedIn profile.

ROVI Homes isn’t the only major addition that Real has made in recent months. In November, the platform added 400 agents from Amerivest Realty to bolster its presence in four states. Real is likely to unveil further expansion plans in 2025.