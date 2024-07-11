RE/MAX adds 60-agent Salt Lake City team

RE/MAX is expanding its footprint in Salt Lake City with the acquisition of a 60-agent team.

Stratus Real Estate Solutions is rebranding as RE/MAX Stratus. Owner Ernad Mehinovic believes that the support of RE/MAX will help his team boost its business.

“RE/MAX has the tools and systems and resources that agents need in today’s real estate environment,” Mehinovic said in a statement. “I want to provide my agents what they need to best serve their clients. I’m really looking forward to seeing how the agents will benefit. Being with RE/MAX won’t just help them do more business but will help them conduct business in a better way.”

Stratus is joining a nationally recognized brand. In June, RealTrends named RE/MAX as the No. 1 brand in The Thousand rankings for 2024. It’s the fifth year in a row, and the ninth time in 11 years, that RE/MAX earned the top spot. The company placed 135 agents on The Thousand list for this year.

“Agents who join RE/MAX can be squarely focused on closing sales and producing great results for their buyers and sellers — period,” RE/MAX president Amy Lessinger told HousingWire when the rankings were released. ”They’re not spending time on recruiting or chasing the latest shiny object. They’re spending time sharpening their skills, building their community, leveraging their competitive advantages, and helping people buy and sell real estate. And they’re doing it as full-time professionals.”

In June, HousingWire also named two RE/MAX employees — Stephenie Flood and Debra Beagle — as 2024 Women of Influence.

Also in June, RE/MAX made a major staffing change. Chief operating officer Serene Smith moved to a non-executive, part-time position at the brokerage. RE/MAX said it won’t fill the COO role and Smith’s previous duties will be dispersed among other members of the executive team.