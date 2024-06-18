RE/MAX retains title of No. 1 brand in The Thousand rankings

In late May, when RealTrends Verified released The Thousand rankings, it appeared that RE/MAX had lost its crown as the top brand to Keller Williams. But HW Media‘s post-launch diligence process revealed anomalies in the Keller Williams data that has since been through an additional layer review and re-verified.

Due to the data anomaly, HW Media made the decision to re-rank and republish the 2024 rankings, removing agents and teams that did not meet the RealTrends Verified’s performance standards.

The re-ranking process revealed that RE/MAX had in fact retained the top spot among the brands represented on the list. RE/MAX has held onto this spot since the publication of the 2020 iteration of The Thousand, which was based off sales data from 2019. RE/Max overtook Keller Williams, which took the title in 2019.

”RE/MAX agents are known to be the most trusted, professional and productive agents. Securing the top brand position in the RealTrends Verified + Tom Ferry The Thousand list is really a testament to their unwavering service. RE/MAX has the most qualifiers of any brand,” RE/Max President Amy Lessinger said.

“So, while the re-count was a surprise, the outcome is not. RE/MAX agents consistently set high standards and exceed them, delivering exceptional results for their clients. We are continually impressed by their dedication and are delighted to see this recognition accurately reflected in the RealTrends rankings.”

RE/MAX posted a total of 135 agents on the 2024 list, down slightly from the 143 agents who made it on the 2023 list. The firm recorded its highest number of agents on the list in 2021, when 147 RE/MAX agents qualified for The Thousand.

Keller Williams, which was previously reported to have 159 agents on The Thousand in 2024, had 102 agents on the list after the re-ranking process. That was good enough for the No. 2 spot among the brands represented.

When asked why RE/MAX agents consistently perform so well in the rankings, Lessinger attributed it to a company culture that “is built on productivity and professionalism.”

“Agents who join RE/MAX can be squarely focused on closing sales and producing great results for their buyers and sellers. Period,” Lessinger added. ”They’re not spending time on recruiting or chasing the latest shiny object. They’re spending time sharpening their skills, building their community, leveraging their competitive advantages, and helping people buy and sell real estate. And they’re doing it as full-time professionals.”

Looking ahead, Lessinger said she expects RE/MAX and its agents to continue to perform well in the RealTrends The Thousand, noting that the strong performance of RE/MAX agents helps inspire and motivate other agents in the network to perform at a higher level.

“When you’re part of something special like RE/MAX, and connected to a network of likeminded, hard-driving, super-productive people, your game rises as well. That’s why agents who join our network tend to average more sales after they’ve been with us for a few years,” Lessinger said. “They learn new skills, embrace the productive mindset, and strive to be better all the time. It’s in their DNA.”