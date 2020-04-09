Pulse

[PULSE] Short-term pain, long-term gain

The mortgage industry will help lead people through this economy

This is one of a series of Op-Ed articles from industry leaders on how their companies are adapting to the market changes caused by the coronavirus and viewpoints on proposed solutions to market challenges.

In the following video Op-Ed, United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia addresses the issues impacting consumers, originators (retail and wholesale), GSEs and other housing market constituents. He tackles key issues including interest rates, job loss and unemployment, forbearance and Q2 2020 loan origination performance. 

