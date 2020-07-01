PRMG strikes the balance between technology and service in supporting its broker clients

Built by Originators for Originators, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc. (PRMG) has demonstrated for almost two decades that it’s an organization that cares about the wellbeing of its brokers.

PRMG and its leadership not only understand the struggles of brokers and originators but remain focused on serving their needs.

PRMG aims to provide Better Technology, Better Products and Better Services. The consistency of its actions and its valued employees have helped establish trust in the industry.

PRMG has cultivated loyal partnerships over the years and works with associations such as the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) and the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) to champion, protect and serve the broker community.

As the COVID-19 state of pandemic has created drastic changes in the industry, PRMG has continued to support brokers.

The pandemic has seen several product areas constrict, but PRMG is committed to helping borrowers get the home loans that work best for them.

In addition to the standard conventional and government products it offers, brokers that work with PRMG are also interested in products like Chenoa, which provides down payment assistance, and products designed to assist low to moderate-income borrowers with financing, such as HomeReady by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac’s Home Possible.

The recent information overload due to COVID-19 has left many in the industry overwhelmed, and PRMG leadership has worked to help sort through the news and provide guidance.

For example, Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio has put together a series of daily video updates to keep all employees and third-party originator business partners apprised of what’s going on and how it directly affects the mortgage industry.

Peranio shares his videos on LinkedIn and the National Marketing Department shares it to the company’s vast broker database.

In addition, Chief Strategy and Capital Markets Officer Gary Malis has made guest appearances on Mortgage News Network and AIME to discuss several topics, including forbearance and the CARES Act.

Malis’ insight helps shed light on the effects of the pandemic on individual brokers and wholesale lenders.

In supporting broker clients, PRMG works to strike the balance between technology and service.

“We recently held our annual sales rally, which focused on the theme of ‘Hard Work meets Digital Disruption.’ It emphasized the fact that we must not lead with technology but rather leverage it to obtain new business and stay in touch with past clients, all while never forgetting the value of human interaction and the importance of providing superior service,” said Paul Rozo, CEO and founder. “At the end of the day, it is these consistent behaviors that will keep our business more personable.”

Paul Rozo, Chief Executive Officer, Founder Paul Rozo’s diverse expertise extends over 25 years in the mortgage banking space. He provides exceptional leadership and oversees all facets of PRMG. During the last 18 years, Rozo has demonstrated a passion for the business and a strong commitment and dedication to his work by successfully navigating PRMG through difficult periods in the mortgage banking industry, including the financial crisis and COVID-19.

Robert Holliday, Chief Operations Officer, Co-Founder Robert Holliday has over 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry, including loan origination, operations, underwriting and production. His expertise provides Holliday with an in-depth understanding of all processes tied to originating, funding, shipping, accounting, profitability, staffing and third-party originations. Holliday has helped PRMG build a strong operational structure and platform that is second-to-none.