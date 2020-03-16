Prevent wire and title fraud with FundingShield’s fintech solutions

Sponsored Content

Italy is canceling mortgage bills – can the U.S. do that?

Homeowners in Italy are seeing many of their bills suspended – including mortgages – as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic, and now other European nations are considering similar moves.

Mar 13, 2020 By

How coronavirus market downturn will test iBuyers like Zillow and Opendoor

Do homebuyers even know if they’re going to have a job? Do sellers want open house crowds in their homes right now? These questions, spurred by coronavirus, come at peak homebuying season, and HousingWire Columnist Julian Hebron explores just what these questions could mean for iBuyers.

Mar 16, 2020 By
