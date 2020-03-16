Prevent wire and title fraud with FundingShield’s fintech solutions
Most Popular Articles
Italy is canceling mortgage bills – can the U.S. do that?
Homeowners in Italy are seeing many of their bills suspended – including mortgages – as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic, and now other European nations are considering similar moves.
Mar 13, 2020
The real estate industry is evolving – should agent commissions do the same?Mar 13, 2020
Super-low interest rates disappear from mortgage comparison sitesMar 10, 2020
Mortgage rates reverse course from last week's all-time lowMar 12, 2020
Can the housing market withstand the coronavirus?Mar 03, 2020
Here's what it would take for mortgage rates to sink even lowerMar 10, 2020
Latest Articles
How coronavirus market downturn will test iBuyers like Zillow and Opendoor
Do homebuyers even know if they’re going to have a job? Do sellers want open house crowds in their homes right now? These questions, spurred by coronavirus, come at peak homebuying season, and HousingWire Columnist Julian Hebron explores just what these questions could mean for iBuyers.
Mar 16, 2020
Digital lending product AREAL.ai launchesMar 16, 2020
DOJ investigating FICO’s dominance in credit marketMar 16, 2020
Mnuchin getting the OneWest band back together again at the OCCMar 16, 2020
Los Angeles, New York City are latest cities to pause evictionsMar 16, 2020