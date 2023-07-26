It’s a difficult lending market right now — one in which lenders and servicers can’t afford to lose customers. And in a market where margins are razor-thin, acquiring new leads may not be in your operating budget.

Precision Marketing from CoreLogic is a revolutionary way to approach lead generation. Rather than relying on trigger notifications, Precision Marketing combines in-depth customer intelligence with CoreLogic’s robust property dataset to identify when your customers first show purchase intent.

Precision Marketing was developed as a way for lenders and servicers to cross-sell and up-sell to their existing client base, growing their wallet share via extensive CRM enrichment. Unlike traditional methods, Precision Marketing surfaces a customers’ needs in near real-time, allowing you to contact the right people at the right time with the right message.

The solution leverages two key technologies that only CoreLogic can provide:

A robust property dataset compiled using CLIP — CoreLogic’s revolutionary property identification system (think VIN for a property). The company has CLIP’d every parcel of land in the U.S. and can provide detailed information on each one including size, value, ownership history, risk factors, etc. Detailed intelligence on their customer base. CoreLogic knows when current clients are demonstra­ting purchase intent (such as visiting open houses or homes listed for sale) or home equity lending needs (visiting contractors, visiting colleges, etc.).

The combination of these two technologies gives a lender or servicer deep insights into their customer’s intent, so they can proactively reach out with an offer before anyone else.

Precision Marketing saves time and reduces costs by allowing users to work from their current book of business and write new business from existing clients more effectively. For example, if a customer is looking for a home equity loan, then CoreLogic provides the intelligence users need to contact them first, preserving an existing relationship.

Users have commented that over 85% of their customers shopping for a new home were identified by Precision Marketing alone and converted home shopper leads have met their targeted cost per loan delivering an ROI that traditional lead generation solutions do not meet.

CoreLogic’s goal is to make Precision Marketing the gold standard for lead generation by uniquely positioning each client with unrivaled customer intelligence that deepens relationships and generates new business. Proactively engaging a customer’s moment of need is more achievable than ever and Precision Marketing is here to take care of the heavy lifting and deliver rich opportunities to grow your business today. ­­­­­­