Plaza Home Mortgage remains committed to brokers throughout shifts in the market

With a 20-year track record of successfully serving brokers, Plaza Home Mortgage offers brokers the expertise and experience to help them get the job done, no matter how complex the loan may be. Throughout shifts in the market, Plaza has remained sustainable by staying committed to its broker clients.

Plaza examines each business decision from a “here for you” mindset, putting clients first.

The company understands that mortgages are not a one-size-fits-all business – and its client relationships reflect that, as 94% of its broker clients rate Plaza with the highest satisfaction levels. *

Instead of trying to fit every broker’s work and borrowers into the same business model and tech platforms, its staff takes the time to get to know its clients, their work and their markets.

And Plaza offers the latest technology to its broker clients but allows them the choice of how – or if – they want to implement those solutions.

Brokers who work with Plaza benefit from a spectrum of programs and products to serve the needs of their borrowers, including conforming and government loans, refinance options and reverse mortgages.

Plaza Home Mortgage is decentralized, with regional loan centers and underwriters and sales management in major markets. This connection to local markets helps Plaza experts understand them at a deeper level.

Broker clients appreciate the expertise and insight offered by Plaza’s team members. The average sales associate with Plaza has more than 15 years of experience, with at least 5 years of experience working at Plaza itself.

As the effects of COVID-19 ripple throughout the market, some lenders may reconsider their commitment to wholesale channels, but Plaza remains dedicated to its broker clients.

Regardless of whether Plaza’s staff has been working remote or in the office during the pandemic, it continues to be dedicated to client service and satisfaction.

“We believe that brokers will continue to play a critical role in the mortgage industry: serving first-time buyers and finding solutions for hard-to-fit borrowers,” said Jeff Leinan, executive vice president, national wholesale production. “In the future, brokers will need what they needed in the past: service, technology, product options and financially strong wholesale lenders. We intend to be one of them.”

* Results based on 2,005 Plaza Home Mortgage surveys of its wholesale broker clients, conducted from July 2019 to February 2020.

Kevin Parra, Co-founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer For nearly two decades, Kevin Parra’s unwavering commitment to customer service has been the foundation of the company’s growth, success and sustainability. An industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience in all facets of mortgage banking, Parra co-founded Plaza in 2000, first offering government mortgages, then building the wholesale and correspondent channels. Parra continues to play an integral role in the overall strategic direction of the company.

Michael Fontaine, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Mike Fontaine is responsible for the day-to-day operations of Plaza Home Mortgage. Over the past 16 years, he has played an instrumental role in the growth of the company. Fontaine is a member of the Freddie Mac Advisory Committee and the CMBA’s Board of Directors. He holds the Certified Mortgage Banker designation from the MBA.