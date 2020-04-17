People movers: SimpleNexus, Compass and Knox Financial

SimpleNexus has announced its election of Senior Sales Executive Cathleen Schreiner Gates to its board of directors.

Gates, a HousingWire Vanguard and Women of Influence award winner, previously served as the executive vice president of sales and marketing at Ellie Mae, and is also the chief executive officer of consulting firm Trifecta, which she founded in 2009.

“Cathleen’s experience helping innovative companies establish leadership positions in their markets makes her an indispensable addition to SimpleNexus’ board of directors,” said SimpleNexus President and Chief Operating Officer Ben Miller. “She brings with her a trove of invaluable operational insights that will play an important role in SimpleNexus’ ability to deliver increased value to our partners.”

Real estate technology company Compass announced that Eileen Murray was elected to the company’s board of directors.

Murray brings decades of experience to the company, including her current position as co-CEO of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.

Murray began her career at Morgan Stanley, becoming the global head of technology and operations, treasurer and controller for the firm, eventually rising to chief operating officer. After that, Murray joined Credit Suisse as head of global technology, operations and product control as well as a member of the firm’s management and executive board.

Fintech company Knox Financial has named Chris Baker as its chief product officer. Baker has more than 15 years of experience as a product manager, project manager, analyst, and real estate developer at many companies.

Prior to Knox Financial, Baker was head of the automobile insurance vertical at insurtech company EverQuote, vice president of deposit products and new product development at Banco Santander, and credit card strategy and analytics at Bank of America.

“People who put their homes in the Knox Frictionless Ownership Platform have seen stability in their investments during one of the most turbulent economic climates in U.S. history,” said David Friedman, CEO of Knox Financial. “As we look toward launching in new U.S. markets in the coming year, Chris will ensure that our platform can scale across the country, enabling us to serve tens of millions of families with the superior investment opportunity our Boston customers have grown to love.”