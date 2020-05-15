People movers: First Community Mortgage and Sagent Lending Technologies

First Community Mortgage has named Dan Smith as its president.

Prior to joining First Community Mortgage, Smith was the president of mortgage for National Bank of Commerce and has grown multiple companies with annual origination volumes ranging from $500 million to $6 billion.

Smith is chairman and was principal investor of Insite Managed Solutions, which provides Sigma-based analytics strategies, training and consulting services to Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

David Doyle

Mortgage fintech company, Sagent Lending Technologies, has announced the appointment of David Doyle as executive vice president of business development and Jesse Decker as executive vice president of customer success.

Jesse Decker

Doyle joined Sagent after a 24 year career at Bank of America, where he had the titles of national sales executive, consumer lending’s chief operating officer, products and pricing executive for consumer lending, and home loans underwriting and fulfillment executive.

Decker joined Sagent with 20 years of experience in the industry. Prior to her appointment at Sagent, Decker worked at Roostify and Cloudvirga, and previously spent 15 years in tech strategy for America’s largest consulting firms, as well as many years in a boutique firm founded by ex-Deloitte partners.