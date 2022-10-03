HW Media
Servicers, are you prepared for hurricane season?
We can’t wait to see you at HW Annual Oct. 3-5
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
Finance of America’s Steve Reich on advising borrowers in today’s market
Sponsored Content

Origination Platforms and Solutions Special Report

Three companies offering innovative solutions

The origination process is complex. In today’s market, mortgage companies need solutions that streamline the mortgage process so they can close more loans, faster. Lenders are looking for a digital platform that provides end-to-end support and flexibility to deliver a great lending experience. Leveraging technology can help lenders originate more efficiently and scale more effectively.

The three companies featured in this section offer innovative solutions so lenders can provide a better customer experience and increase their profit margins.

Black Knight

CoreLogic

ICE Mortgage Technology

Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology provides an all-in-one workflow for omnichannel lenders HW+

As the only truly digital lending platform that provides an all-in-one workflow for omnichannel lenders, Encompass helps customers generate more leads, close more loans and drive unparalleled ROI. By managing every loan, including home equity, refinance or new purchase, in one place, lenders are also able to make better decisions, keep costs down and quickly adapt to changing market trends. 

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

