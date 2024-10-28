Optimal Blue drops three new products at MBA Annual

Optimal Blue on Monday announced three major product releases — the expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant suite, the introduction of Scenario Optimizer, and the free availability of Investor Pricing Insight to investor clients.

“Each of these newly announced updates helps our clients address changing market conditions with agility, clarity, and precision,” Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue, said in a statement. “From loan officers to secondary marketing teams and investors, we empower mortgage professionals with tools designed to maximize their profitability on every loan transaction.”

The announcements were made at MBA Annual in Denver.

Optimal Blue has expanded its suite of AI-powered assistants available within the CompassEdge hedging and trading platform with the launch of Position Assistant and the enhanced functionality of Profitability Assistant. The updates come a few months after Optimal Blue introduced three AI-powered assistants to help secondary marketing teams better manage risk and profitability with real-time data insights.

Position Assistant provides mortgage lenders with daily insights into changes in their risk exposure by automatically summarizing the top drivers that impact their hedged mortgage pipeline positions, the company said. Profitability Assistant’s daily insights overview has been updated “with a monthly view of key profitability drivers that allow users to assess performance quickly.”

Optimal Blue said that Scenario Optimizer’s addition to its product pricing engine will enable loan officers to quickly identify the most favorable scenarios for borrowers by automatically generating side-by-side loan comparisons.

The software company’s Investor Pricing Insight data solution is now available at no cost to investor users. Optimal Blue also introduced new functionality to the solution that allows investors to benchmark their non-QM rate sheet pricing against other investors in real time.