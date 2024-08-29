AI Demo Day: Optimal Blue’s CompassEdgeAI Demo Day:

Study: A Playbook for Real Estate Brokerage Growth
Optimal Blue’s CompassEdge hedging and loan trading platform helps lenders maximize profitability with unmatched pipeline risk management tools, and dynamic loan sale and MSR valuation functionality. Attendees will experience new AI-powered assistants in CompassEdge that help lenders reduce manual processes associated with profitability attribution, projecting future pipeline changes, and optimizing trade selection. Learn how these capabilities add efficiency and basis points to a lender’s operations at no additional cost.

Promotes greater transparency across organizations by making premier analytics available for any capital markets participant – from the lock desk to the C-Suite

Includes all the functionality needed for loan sales, including pool optimization, loan-level MSR valuation, spec pay-ups, and integrations with agencies and investors

Built with open-platform architecture in a resilient, cloud-based infrastructure

