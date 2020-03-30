Real EstateHousingWire HQ

OpenHouse Editor’s Note on building a business during a pandemic

Real estate agents, keep building your business!

These are crazy times, I get it. Two weeks ago today, I moved my wife and two young boys from our two-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn to my mom’s house in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Every day has been a blur of HousingWire, home-schooling two boys, and sharing space with five other people who have strong personalities like me.

But I consider myself very fortunate. I have a career that allows me to work on and build a business from home.

And so do you!

Our columnist Dustin Brohm talks about this frequently on his podcast and in his writing for HousingWire. As a real estate agent, you are truly the master of your domain, and I’m not referring to Seinfeld here.

You can be a leader in your community right now. You can market your experience as a trusted local real estate advisor. You can get really comfortable and proficient with remote work. You can join one of the brokerages that have no plans to slow down. You can find communities of like-minded housing professionals where you can share best practices and trade war stories. 

This is going to be a rough stretch for the next nine months, but there are those who complain when times get tough, and there are those who buckle down and focus on building their business. Who are you going to be?

