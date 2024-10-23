Ohio REALTORS and HousingWire announce partnership, providing premium market data to over 3,000 brokers/agents 

Ohio REALTORS, one of the largest and most influential real estate associations in the Midwest, has announced its partnership with HousingWire, the leading source for housing market news and information. This collaboration is set to provide over 3,000 broker members across Ohio with access to comprehensive data, analytics, and housing news, positioning them at the forefront of the real estate market.

This partnership underscores Ohio REALTORS‘ commitment to supporting its members through education and professional development. By integrating HousingWire’s industry-leading content and proprietary data into their offerings, Ohio REALTORS is equipping its brokers with the tools necessary to succeed in the modern real estate market.

“At Ohio REALTORS, our mission is to be the indispensable professional partner for our members and brokers. This collaboration with HousingWire represents a significant step forward in fulfilling that promise,” said Ali Whitley, 2024 President of Ohio REALTORS. “By providing exclusive access to cutting-edge data and insights, we’re empowering our brokers to make informed decisions, stay ahead of market trends, and ultimately achieve greater success in their businesses.”

HousingWire has established itself as the trusted source of information for housing professionals across the industry. With the top 50 RealTrends Verified brokerages on board as subscription partners, readers regularly tap into HousingWire to get “the full picture” of the housing industry. This partnership with Ohio REALTORS extends their reach, providing brokers with direct access to industry updates, real estate trends, and in-depth analysis.

“HousingWire’s goal is to be the go-to independent source of information that housing leaders trust,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire. “By partnering with Ohio Realtors, we’re reinforcing our commitment to breaking down industry silos and empowering agents with comprehensive data, research, and expert journalism. This knowledge enables Ohio Realtors to be more informed and better equipped to navigate the complexities of the housing market, ultimately contributing to the success of their businesses.”

This partnership between Ohio REALTORS and HousingWire signifies a step forward for the continued development of market intelligence availability for real estate professionals in Ohio. In an increasingly fast-paced industry, timely and accurate information is critical. HousingWire’s comprehensive coverage of key industry topics will provide Ohio REALTORS members with a significant competitive advantage.

“In a housing market characterized by volatile mortgage rates and low inventory, HousingWire is laser focused on coverage that impacts profitability,” said HousingWire’s Editor in Chief, Sarah Wheeler. “We leverage the freshest housing data so real estate professionals like Ohio Realtors are always prepared for what’s coming next and can meet the moment for their clients.”