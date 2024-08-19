Nykia Wright named NAR’s permanent CEO

The National Association of Realtors has made things a bit more official with Nykia Wright. In an email sent by President Kevin Sears to trade group members, obtained by HousingWire, NAR has decided to name Wright as its new CEO.

Wright was named as NAR’s interim CEO in early November 2023, after long-time CEO Bob Goldberg retired over a year earlier than planned. She took the helm at the trade group just days after a Missouri jury had ruled in the Sitzer/Burnett suit that NAR, Keller Williams and HomeServices of America were liable for colluding to artificially inflate and/or stabilize agent commissions.

“I am pleased to share with you that the National Association of Relators has officially named Nykia Wright as our permanent Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately,” Sears wrote in the email. “As you know, Nykia has served as our interim CEO since November 2023, and after working side by side with her for the last nine months, it is clear to the Leadership Team that she is the ideal person to lead NAR forward in its next chapter.”

In a press release, NAR said Wright has been instrumental in helping the trade group sharpen “its focus on its core mission of serving members, communicating more deliberately, and working to become a more agile organization.”

Wright’s immediate focus as permanent CEO will be guiding NAR and the industry through the implementation of the business practice changes outlined in NAR’s commission lawsuit settlement agreement. The terms went into effect nationwide on Saturday, however the settlement is still waiting on final approval, which is scheduled for November 26.

“I am honored to have earned the confidence and trust from the Leadership Team to guide this organization at such a critical point. I am committed to ensuring our association remains a powerful and effective voice for the industry and to fulfilling our goal to bring the privilege of homeownership to more Americans,” Wright said in a statement. “I am clear eyed about our past and present, and I am hyper-focused on building trust with NAR’s many stakeholders so that we can be successful in ensuring we are bringing the best of NAR to each and every one of our members.”

Originally from Atlanta, Wright studied finance at Carnegie Mellon University. Upon graduation she moved to Europe to study international business at the University of Cambridge before returning to the U.S. and getting her MBA degree at Dartmouth. She has previously worked as a consultant for private and public companies, including some undisclosed real estate firms, and served as an executive at the Chicago Sun Times, prior to taking on her role at NAR.

Many in the industry have been speculated in recent weeks that the permanent job would be Wright’s, which seemed to be confirmed by her appearance on the Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered podcast last week.