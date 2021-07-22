Industry Update: the Future of eClosing and RON
Join industry experts for an in-depth discussion on the future of eClosing and how hybrid and RON closings benefit lenders and borrowers.

Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

Dubbed the Neighborhood Homes Tax Credit, the proposal is part of the larger American Jobs Plan legislation — also known as Biden’s infrastructure plan. Here's a look into how it impacts real estate investors.

ClosingPeople Movers

North American Title hires Cassidy to lead compliance

Former Fidelity National analyst will serve as compliance manager

Title insurance veteran Janice Cassidy has been named agency compliance manager at North American Title Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Doma.

The company announced this week that Cassidy’s role will include evaluating and monitoring NATIC’s independent policy-issuing agencies, settlement and escrow agents, and approved and supported attorneys for compliance with agency underwriting agreement requirements, company programs, legal and regulatory requirements.

Before becoming an escrow manager and title officer in Jacksonville, Florida, Cassidy owned her own title agency in New Jersey. She has also worked as an auditor, claims analyst, software tester and escrow compliance and business analyst for Fidelity National Financial, where she worked for more than eight years.

She is currently a member of the American Land Title Association, and the Florida and New Jersey state land title associations.

The title company said Cassidy will also advise agents on a “spectrum of issues” impacting their business.

“Throughout my career, I have developed strong and lasting relationships with professionals in all aspects of this industry,” Cassidy said in a statement. “I maintain knowledge of local customs and applicable statutory requirements and apply these skills to identify risks by conclusion of fact. I look forward to providing our agents with guidance on industry trends, resources for growth and ongoing training and education.”

It’s yet another personnel hire for NATIC as the firm’s parent company Doma prepares for an independent public offering. The North American brand will be retired in favor of the Doma name.

Earlier this month, North American, once the title insurance arm of homebuilder Lennar, hired Margaret Redman as director of national commercial services and senior regional underwriting counsel.

Redman, who held C-Suite level jobs at Fidelity National Title and First American Title Insurance Company, will serve as NATIC’s point of contact for national commercial agents in her new role.

Redman’s hire comes amid a series of larger strategic moves — the rebranding from NATIC to Doma Title Insurance, the launch of operations in New York, and a plan for Doma to go public in the near future via a SPAC merger with Capitol Investment Corp. V.

