Nominations for the 2023 Women of Influence award close today!

“Be teachable and take every opportunity to learn as much as you can about the industry. Recognize that some lessons are taught and some are caught. Find people who will pour into you (taught) and will model for you (caught).” — Lisa J. Haynes, senior vice president, chief financial officer and diversity and inclusion officer, Mortgage Bankers Association

“Make sure you are passionate about what you do and who you are serving. You’ll accomplish all of your goals if you truly care about what you are working on.”

— Hilary Saunders, Esq., co-Founder and chief broker officer at Side

“The best learning is done situationally. Put yourself in new experiences. And take the lead to get there. Ask your supervisor what you can take off their plate so you can learn by doing new things. Seek conversations with people in related but different roles or fields, to expand your ability to think creatively with new inputs.” — Liz Gehringer, president and CEO, franchise brands, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

“Be curious with what you can achieve. Self-doubt and imposter syndrome gets the best of us, push yourself beyond that line and you will surprise yourself on what you can do.” — Dr. Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research, National Association of Realtors

