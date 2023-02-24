HW Media
Nominations for the 2023 Rising Stars close today!

Don't miss the chance to recognize an industry leader age 40 and under — it can even be you!

10 years ago, HousingWire kicked off the first ever Rising Stars award and since then, the program has been showcasing massive talent in housing year after year. The award recognizes leaders and young talent who are moving markets forward through a variety of roles in the housing economy.

And this year, HW Rising Stars is combining forces with the RT Emerging Leaders award to recognize leaders 40 years and under in all categories of house — including real estate.

Wondering what a Rising Star looks like? Take a look at a few highlights from last year’s class of winners from both Rising Stars and RT Emerging Leaders or click here to see the full list.

Click here to nominate someone today — it can even be you! — before the door closes!

