Nominations for the 2023 HW Marketing Leaders are open!

The 2023 HW Marketing Leaders award program is now open for nominations! In its third year, HousingWire is recognizing the top marketing executives in real estate and mortgage who are making waves in housing. Last year’s list included a diverse group of industry experts who lead their organizations to grow and thrive through innovative and impactful marketing strategies.

Casey Hurbis, chief marketing officer at Rocket Companies , worked with his team to create the highest-rated Super Bowl commercial for Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes Real Estate LLC. It starred A-list actress Anna Kendrick, plus the iconic Barbie and her Dreamhouse.

James Duncan, director of marketing at Thrive Mortgage, led the organization's marketing division to become widely regarded as one of the most innovative, creative and cutting-edge teams in the housing industry.

Kara Taylor, executive vice president of marketing at ATTOM , has built a robust reputation for creating profit-centered digital markets for B2B and B2C companies. She built strategic initiatives and increased conversion rates throughout her nearly 30-year career and six years at ATTOM.

Natasha Patla, chief marketing officer at @properties and Christie's International Real Estate , revolutionized the @properties marketing process. She tripled the size of the marketing department and expanded capabilities to include a full-service onsite print center, video production, digital marketing, event coordination and most recently, an affiliate marketing team which works with @properties' franchisees and Christie's International Real Estate affiliates.

Kate Schillace, chief creative officer at The Agency, harnessed her creative vision to set trends, provide an innovative experience and create award-winning marketing campaigns for the firm's nearly 1,000 agents across 50+ offices in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean and Europe.

